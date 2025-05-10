Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade said he hopes Trump whisperer Laura Loomer wasn’t a factor in the president replacing his own pick for surgeon general.

On Friday, Kilmeade reacted to Trump pulling Dr. Janette Nesheiwat in favor of wellness influencer Dr. Casey Means. That decision came after inconsistencies emerged in Nesheiwat’s work history, but also Loomer demanding that Trump drop her.

“For some reason she was pulled from surgeon general,” Kilmeade said. “I just hope she wasn’t pulled because of Laura Loomer, who seems to be taking a bow off getting a scalp and pushing somebody away from the Trump administration. I just don’t think she should be having the credibility to pick who is on staff.”

Loomer, a 9/11 conspiracy theorist, had griped about Nesheiwat supporting the use of COVID-19 vaccines, which Loomer falsely claimed are “killing millions of people.”

“I know @realDonald Trump likes people who go on TV for some weird reason I will never understand (I still love him), but we can’t have a pro-COVID vaccine nepo appointee who is currently embroiled in a medical malpractice case and who didn’t go to medical school in the US as the US Surgeon General,” Loomer wrote in a post on X. “She is now being accused of lying about her credentials.”

Just three days later, Trump’s nominee was no more. And Loomer eagerly took credit.

She reacted on X with, “SCALP.”

Yet to Loomer, Means isn’t any better.

Loomer wrote Thursday that “basically the new Surgeon General is a total crackpot, a shroom consumer and she talks to trees and doesn’t even have an active medical license.”

“I guess there isn’t a single conservative doctor in America who doesn’t have a history being a Marxist tree hugger?” she added. “We are so doomed. Aren’t we?”

Loomer’s influence on Trump has also come under the microscope because she had called for now-former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and his then-deputy, Alex Wong, to be shown the door. They soon were.

Last September, Loomer was put in the position of having to deny an affair with the then-presidential candidate.