Fox News Fawns Over ‘Unstoppable’ Trump Amid Health Check-Up

In lieu of publicized results following news that President Donald Trump was undergoing a second “yearly” health check in six months, Fox News brought on a biologist who raved about the president’s mental fitness and praised his sense of humor and intelligence.

Gary Brecka, a vaccine skeptic and anti-fluoride activist who exists in Trump’s orbit as a friend of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and UFC President Dana White, appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Friday night to discuss the president’s health.

Trump went for his second annual health check-up in less than a year on Friday. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Speaking to host Laura Ingraham, Brecka explained how 79-year-old Trump maintains his stamina.

“He’s in a flow state,” Brecka told Ingraham, referring to the state of being where a person is completely absorbed in their task.

“Obviously, you know, his sense of humor—which is one of the hallmarks of intelligence and cognition—is really intact. A lot of people don’t agree with it; I happen to think he’s very funny. His sense of humor is intact,“ Brecka argued.

“He switches subjects. Have you ever seen him sit down for like a three-hour unscripted interview like the Joe Rogan podcast? You see how cognizant and aware and present he is,” Brecka added, referring to Trump’s October 2024 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience during his presidential campaign.

Ingraham concurred, saying of the president, “He’ll go on overseas trips and he’ll land, and it’ll be 2 in the morning for us but he’s supposed to go to sleep. But he just doesn’t sleep. I really think he knows he has so much to do and he has a short period of time to do it in.”

“That’s the way he’s lived his life. He wants to get the job done. And there’s a sense of urgency in getting it done,” Ingraham continued.

Joe Rogan endorsed Donald Trump, who had appeared on his podcast, on the eve of the 2024 election, having interviewed him on his podcast the month before. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

“I think there’s a sense of urgency but I think there’s also a genuine love and a genuine passion for what he’s doing,” Brecka asserted. “I feel like he’s subscribed to a higher purpose.”

Others have expressed concerns about the president’s health, with some medical experts observing signs of what they believe is cognitive decline in the president, like his tendency to go on tangents in the middle of his sentences, something Brecka attempted to frame as a sign of mental acuity during his Fox News appearance.

The president was quick to shut down such speculation ahead of his Friday check-up, insisting he was in great shape during his Thursday meeting with Finnish president Alexander Stubb.

“I’m meeting with the troops and I’m going to do a sort of semi-annual physical. I think I’m in great shape, but I’ll let you know,” Trump told reporters.