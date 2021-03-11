Fox Guest: The Queen Is ‘Far From Being Racist’ Because She Has Black and Asian Colonial Subjects
‘THE COLONIAL DAYS’
A Fox News guest argued on Wednesday that the Queen of England could not be racist because she had Black and Asian colonial subjects. Richard Mineards, a Montecito Journal columnist, said, “I have to say straightaway that I don’t think the royal family is racist. You’ve got to remember that for nearly half a century, the Queen has been the head of the Commonwealth, which has a number of lands around the world from the colonial days, and the majority of the people that live in those lands are Black or Asian. So the queen is far from being a racist.” Nigel Farage, former Brexit Party leader, made a similar argument to Newsmax the day before. The majority of the members of the Commonwealth of Nations did not enter the empire on a voluntary basis, rather they were colonized by force. Many struggled to free themselves over strenuous and violent British objections. Responding to news that members of the royal family had asked Prince Harry how dark-skinned his child with Meghan Markle would be, Prince William said earlier in the day that the Windsors were “very much not a racist family.”