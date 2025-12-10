Fox News Host Spirals as Trump Candidate Loses in Stunning GOP Defeat

A Fox News host has issued a dire warning to the president after the latest Democrat victory in a series of stinging Republican electoral defeats.

“Look at the numbers, get the experts in there, and if the numbers show the Hispanic vote went heavily for the Democrat, that is a warning sign for next year,” Brian Kilmeade told Fox & Friends viewers on Wednesday.

His comments came in response to Democrat Eileen Higgins’s thumping victory against GOP candidate Emilio Gonzalez in Miami’s mayoral race.

The race toward next year's midterms is picking up and Trump's approval ratings are under water. Alex Wong/Getty Images

While Trump had endorsed Gonzalez, Higgins, 61, secured almost 60 percent of the vote count, making her the first Democrat in 30 years, and the first woman, to secure the city hall win.

Only the day before, Kilmeade had warned Trump that his administration was losing the Hispanic vote amid MAGA’s frenzied nationwide deportation drive.

“Some of them are misreading the aggressive tactics of ICE and taking it on the whole Hispanic community,” he said Monday. “They feel as though they’ve been too broadly targeted. And that’s why the president’s numbers are coming down with Hispanics.”

Eileen Higgins's win in Miami is the latest stinging rebuke to Republicans. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Analysts note the Hispanic community, which has been an overwhelming target of immigration raids, played a pivotal role in several swing states last year, helping bolster Trump’s gains.

Kilmeade underscored his concerns Wednesday in the aftermath of the GOP’s defeat in Miami. “They love him at the border,” he said of the Hispanic vote. “They don’t necessarily love the aggressive tactics of going to Home Depot or landscape trucks, dragging people off.”

“The perception is that they’re being grabbed because they’re Hispanics,” he said. “They need to examine that position when it comes to illegal immigration. Yes, it got him elected, but the way you implement it is not grading over 50 percent.”

The Miami race marks only the latest defeat for the GOP in a spate of separate races across the country. On the same day, Democrats continued their victorious run by flipping a Georgia state House seat.

Those wins have followed Zohran Mamdani’s thumping victory in last month’s New York City mayoral race, and also after both Virginia and New Jersey elected Democratic governors.