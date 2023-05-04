Fox News Host Scoffs at Biden Bribery Whistleblower Story
UPROAR
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera sparked conservative fury on Wednesday after expressing doubts about allegations of President Biden being involved in a bribery scheme. Senior Republicans Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, on Wednesday said a whistleblower claimed the FBI and DOJ are in possession of a document describing an “alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.” The top congressional Republicans issued a subpoena to FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding the release of the purported document. “Does anybody really believe President Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme?” Rivera tweeted in the wake of the subpoena. “Dollars to donuts it’s another bogus, blowhard, pretend whistleblower. Hint: If the person announcing a would-be criminal scheme is a partisan politician, it's a partisan political event.” His post was inundated with replies from Twitter users denouncing him and saying they did believe the claims, generating so much heat that “Geraldo” was trending on Twitter early Thursday.