Fox News Host Gives Trump Epic Epstein Files Ultimatum

A Fox News host had a blunt response to President Donald Trump’s claim that he was “exonerated” by the release of the Epstein files.

The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov, 41, issued a dare to Trump, 79, after he told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday that the files related to Jeffrey Epstein prove he had done nothing wrong.

“Well, you know, I’m the expert in a way, because I’ve been totally exonerated,” Trump said in response to news that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince, had been arrested over his ties to the late sex offender. “It’s really interesting, because nobody used to speak about Epstein when he was alive, but now they speak, but I’m the one that can talk about it, because I’ve been totally exonerated. I did nothing.”

Tarlov kept her response short.

“Then release all the files,” she wrote in an X post.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jessica Tarlov on X

Since Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law in November, the Department of Justice has released millions of documents related to the shadowy and well-connected financier.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously claimed that “all” files have been released, but Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who co-wrote the law forcing the release of the Epstein files, was not convinced.

Over the weekend, Bondi submitted a report to Congress to comply with the law’s requirement to furnish lawmakers with a summary of all redactions made and the legal basis for doing so, as well as a list of government officials named.

The attorney general cited “deliberative-process privilege” in justifying certain redactions, referring to a principle that allows agencies to withhold documents detailing internal decision-making.

“The problem with that is the bill that Ro Khanna and I wrote says that they must release internal memos and notes and emails about their decisions on whether to prosecute or not prosecute, whether to investigate or not investigate,” Massie said.

The release of the Epstein files has ignited a global firestorm, leading to Andrew, 66, losing his royal title and getting kicked out of Windsor mansion before his arrest on Thursday.