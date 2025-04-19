Fox News Host Rips Katy Perry With Vile Genital Remark

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld went beyond the pale on Saturday with a crude and tasteless joke about Katy Perry following her spaceflight.

“To prepare for her trip on the Blue Origin rocket, Katy Perry said, quote, she read a book on string theory–we’re told she thought it was about the effects of zero gravity on tampons,” Gutfeld said on Gutfeld!

On Monday, the singer-songwriter was among a crew of six women—including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, TV personality Gayle King, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn—to embark on a recent space flight launched by Bezos’ Blue Origin space exploration group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Returning to earth after approximately 11 minutes at the edge of outer space, Perry said the experience had left her feeling “super connected to life” and “so connected to love” in comments that have since been rigorously memed online and derided by the likes of Wendy’s and far-right political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Gutfeld’s Friday night gag about Perry wasn’t a one-off either, with the host also cracking genitalia-themed jokes at the expense of Sanchez and Gayle amid peals of laughter from his audience.

“There’s a new conspiracy that the Blue Origin crew faked their flight to space,” he said while the screen displayed a photo of Sanchez, quickly adding: “Come on, what’s fake about this astronaut?”

Noting that the Kardashian family had gifted Sanchez a $3,000 purse on her return from space, Gutfeld further joked that “not to be outdone,” Oprah had in turn gifted King a replica of the rocket they had traveled in, promptly followed by an image of a vibrator on the screen beside him.

“Yeah, don’t fall on one of those,” Gutfeld said. “That was a night I won’t forget.”