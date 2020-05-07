Fox News Confronts Kellyanne Conway Over Husband’s Trump Feud

There is nothing Kellyanne Conway hates more than questions about her husband.

The White House counselor seemed genuinely taken aback on Thursday afternoon when Fox News host Harris Faulkner asked her to weigh in on the president’s escalating feud with a group of “Never Trump” Republicans that includes her husband George Conway.

After noting that Trump “has been in a pretty public battle this week” with the Lincoln Project group after they released a devastating attack ad titled “Mourning in America,” Faulkner went on to quote from George Conway’s latest anti-Trump op-ed in The Washington Post.

“Trump’s narcissism deadens any ability he might otherwise have had to carry out the duties of a president in the manner the Constitution requires,” Conway wrote. “He’s so self-obsessed, he can only act for himself, not for the nation.”

“Before I get your reaction on this, this is not about your husband, this is not about your marriage,” Faulkner said. “This is about that group. It just so happens that George Conway wrote this op-ed today.”

Kellyanne Conway began by questioning the legitimacy of a poll that shows Trump trailing Joe Biden by widening margins, before turning around to attack the host for her question. “It certainly is about my husband or you would have quoted other people in the group,” she said. “Particularly all the other ones who are political consultants and never achieved what I achieved, which is success as a presidential campaign manager.”

Faulkner responded by attempting a joke. “Frankly, Rick Wilson’s was a little too blue for our taste,” she said, referring to The Daily Beast columnist and co-host of The New Abnormal podcast, who is also a founding member of the anti-Trump group.

Conway went on to accuse Fox of ignoring the $65 million ad spend by a pro-Biden Super PAC because whoever is running that campaign’s “wife doesn’t work in the White House and isn’t on your show right now, so we can’t play that game.”

“The president didn’t tweet about them, though,” Faulkner shot back, before catching herself and taking a friendlier tone. “Again, Kellyanne, with all due respect—and you know I respect you—this is about lifting up a group, though. Do you chance losing some of the moderates by doing this? Ignore them!”

“That’s great advice, I sure do,” Conway replied, perhaps offering a window into how she separates her work-life divide. “Because I have a job to do here. I work for the country. I took an oath.”