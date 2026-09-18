Fox News Host Says ‘Republicans Secretly Want Trump to Lose’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is panicking that President Donald Trump’s own party is turning against him as the midterms loom.

Ingraham said “a lot” of Republicans on Capitol Hill secretly want their party to lose control of Congress because they would rather avoid the burden of passing the 80-year-old president’s policies.

The remarks came during Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, as Ingraham and Fox Business host Larry Kudlow complained that Republicans are failing to tout what they described as Trump’s economic achievements.

The Trump administration is scrambling to boost the Republican Party’s image ahead of the midterms. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

“One of the most incredible statistics is the Trump administration, in one year, has grown personal incomes more than Biden in four,” Ingraham said, referring to Census Bureau data released this week.

“That is correct,” Kudlow responded.

“Why aren’t Republicans screaming this from the rooftops?” Ingraham asked.

Kudlow said people in trade professions such as pipe fitters, electricians, welders, and carpenters are making nearly $200,000 a year under the Trump administration.

Now is the “best time ever for men without college degrees,” Ingraham suggested.

“But how many Republicans secretly want Trump to lose?” she went on. “I actually think there are a lot of Republicans on the Hill who will be happy not to have the burden of having to pass legislation, Larry. They’re almost going to be relieved for a little while, at least, to be in the minority. I’m sorry to report that. But there’s no other explanation for why they shouldn’t be on the offense of the U.S. economy.”

Her allegations come as Republicans face difficult polling less than two months before the midterm elections. The Trump administration is scrambling to boost the Republican Party’s image, while Americans struggle with rising living costs despite the president’s repeated claims that his economic agenda is working.

Trump has faced scrutiny over his handling of the economy during his second term. Bringing down grocery prices was one of his central promises during the 2024 campaign, but persistently high costs continue to frustrate Americans.

Trump has begged Republicans to win the midterms to stop Democrats from attempting to impeach him.

“You gotta win the midterms ’cause, if we don’t win the midterms, it’s just gonna be—I mean, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington in January, according to Reuters. “I’ll get impeached.”

Reduced oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are driving up energy costs. Stringer/Reuters

Trump’s Iran war also threatens to further strain the U.S. economy.

The Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday that the war could add roughly 0.5 percentage points to inflation during the first quarter of 2027, largely as reduced oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz drive up energy costs.

Trump launched the war against Iran in February, predicting that it would last just “a few weeks.” The conflict is now in its seventh month.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly defended Trump in a statement to the Daily Beast.

“For 47 years, American Presidents and countless other world leaders talked about the threat posed by Iran, but no one had the courage to address it,” Kelly said.