Fox News Host Points Out Another Trump Issue to His Face

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham interrupted President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview as she confronted the president over skyrocketing prices.

At one moment during the interview, the second part of which aired on Tuesday night, Ingraham bluntly pointed out that, despite his claims, beef is not the only consumer good rising in price under his administration.

Trump told Ingraham that “we are doing phenomenally well—this is the greatest economy we’ve ever had," in an attempt to argue that his administration was over-performing on maintaining affordability.

“Their talking points, ‘Oh costs are high, costs are high,’ the only thing is beef,” he begins to say, before Ingraham interrupts and responds with, “Coffee.”

“Beef is a little high because the ranchers are doing great... Coffee, we’re going to lower some tariffs, we’re going to have some coffee come in,” Trump replied.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of beef has reached a high of $6.33/lb, though slightly down from its peak of $6.63 in August. Coffee prices, meanwhile, jumped 21% in August compared to the same month last year, making it the sharpest increase since October 1997.

In the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the president has continued to claim that his administration has succeeded in ensuring that the cost of living remains affordable for the majority of Americans.

Trump gave Laura Ingraham a tour of the White House, including the site of his $300 million ballroom, while arguing that his government was concerned about affordability. screen grab

Affordability was a key concern highlighted during his 2024 presidential campaign, with Trump telling supporters at a rally in Asheville, North Carolina, “We will target everything from car affordability to housing affordability to insurance costs to supply chain issues.”

Upon entering office, he pivoted, focusing instead on intervening in foreign affairs in an attempt to secure himself the Nobel Peace Prize and enacting a devastating series of layoffs amid the Elon Musk-led downsizing of the federal government.

His primary contribution to cost of living was inadvertent, as his punishing tariff program resulted in reciprocal tariffs from countries across the globe that have driven up the price of many consumer goods and even seen some goods disappear from stores entirely.

Ingraham’s interjection was one of several heated moments during the interview.

At one point, the pair clashed on the talents of everyday Americans, with Ingraham challenging the president on the claim that America doesn’t have sufficient existing talent to fill roles occupied by workers on H-1B visas.

“We have plenty of talent,” Ingraham argued. “No, you don’t,” Trump retorted. “We don’t have talented people here?” Ingraham asked.

“You don’t have certain talents, and people have to learn,” Trump replied.

At another point, the pair discussed Republican messaging around affordability, with both the president and Ingraham arguing that Republicans need to talk more about the fact that prices are down.

“So Republicans need to spend more time talking about how great the country is, and less time complaining about the Democrats?” Ingraham asked Trump, who has devoted significant energy to complaining about the Democrats during his time in office.

After seeing Democrats like Zohran Mamdani, whose campaign focused on affordability, succeed in the Nov. 4 elections, the president has had to contend with the reality that his lack of attention to affordability during the first year of his second term has cost him support.

“Their line is prices, affordability, that’s their new word, affordability. It’s much less expensive under Trump,” the president told Ingraham. “And I haven’t been here long.”

Exasperated after attacks from Democrats on the cost of living, particularly as SNAP recipients continue to go without benefits and concerns over skyrocketing healthcare costs are debated in Congress, the president vented his frustrations on Truth Social last week, exclaiming, “My cost are lower than the Democrats on everything, especially oil and gas! So the Democrats “affordability” issue is DEAD! STOP LYING!!!“

The BLS’ own statistics demonstrate that piped gas is currently more expensive than this time last year, while gasoline is the exact same at $3.34/gallon.

In his interview with Ingraham, the president also attempted to use the cost of a Walmart Thanksgiving meal as an example of his government’s success in keeping consumer costs low, an argument he had previously made on social media only to be fact checked with the reality that the meals are also substantially smaller this year.

Recent polling shows that a majority of Americans are spending more on groceries and utilities this year than they were in 2024, and that 6 in 10 blame Trump for inflation and increasing costs.