Fox News Host Blasts Trump’s Weak Case for Iran War

Not even the president’s favorite network can fully back his plans for an Iran attack.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, was standing in on Fox & Friends for regular anchor Ainsley Earhardt on Friday morning when she said President Donald Trump’s case for attacking Iran was not compelling enough, amid escalating rhetoric from the administration.

She was alongside co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones when she said, “The president made a case for Operation Midnight Hammer, saying, ‘We’re going to do this operation, and then we’re not going to have to do anything else.’ You remember, there was a lot of bragging about that.”

Rachel Campos-Duffy was speaking on Fox when she said Trump needs to do more. John Lamparski/Getty Images

The substitute 54-year-old host continued, “I think most people, even those who were skeptical of that operation, going in and doing that at the end were like, ‘OK, I can deal with this because I don’t want a greater war.’ I think that the president needs to make a better case as to why this is in American interest to potentially go into a kinetic war.”

Trump, 79, last struck Iran in June last year. Operation Midnight Hammer saw bunker-busting bombs dropped on a trio of alleged nuclear sites.

Talks between the U.S. and Iran are on the verge of collapse despite President Donald Trump's repeated threats of military action if the Iranians don't come to the table. Alex Wong/Getty Images

After the joint Navy and Air Force mission, Trump bragged about its success, saying, “Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace.”

Now, eight months later, The Wall Street Journal has reported that Trump is considering “an initial limited military strike on Iran,” in order to pressure the country to bend to his will and strike a favorable nuclear deal.

Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of Sean Duffy, was speaking on Fox. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Campos-Duffy continued, “I don’t think the case has been made sufficiently for me. You read The New York Times. There’s a lot of people who also feel that way. If you’re going to get us potentially into a war, you have to explain why it matters to us. Not to other countries, but to us.”

The former Real World cast member then referenced the protests in Iran, which reportedly have been brutally clamped down on by Iranian authorities. Demonstrations against the Iranian regime have also erupted in cities around the world, amid fears of violence against protesters. “I just want to mention, you know,” Campos-Duffy said.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has ramped up his rhetoric. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“I do feel sorry for the protesters, again, it’s not clear to me that doing this move that potentially going to war is necessarily going to help the protesters. I’d like to think that was true. Explain to me why. Explain to me why I should risk my military-aged boys potentially going into another war in the Middle East,” Campos-Duffy continued. “I thought we were done with that.”

Campos-Duffy shares nine children with her husband. The youngest was born in 2019, and the oldest, Evita Duffy-Alfonso, was born in 1999.

Demonstrations have erupted around the world in support of the people of Iran, who have in turn protested in the country. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has issued a de facto ultimatum against Iran, telling reporters on Air Force One, “We’re either going to get a deal, or it’s going to be unfortunate for them.”

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei fired off some rhetoric of his own, saying on X Tuesday, “The Americans constantly say that they’ve sent a warship toward Iran. Of course, a warship is a dangerous piece of military hardware.”