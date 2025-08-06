Fox News Host Reveals Hollywood Star Told Him to ‘Go Eff’ Himself in Airport Clash

Fox News host Jesse Watters is still nursing a grudge after an alleged explosive encounter with actor Shia LaBeouf—and he brought it back into the spotlight on live TV.

However, during Tuesday night’s Jesse Watters Primetime, the conservative host added new details to his story, claiming that the 39-year-old told “me to go eff myself.”

Hours after peddling a weird fantasy about Sydney Sweeney and Barron Trump, Watters invited legendary playwright turned full-blown MAGA mouthpiece, David Mamet, onto the show to promote his new film, Henry Johnson, which stars LaBeouf.

“It’s about a guy who stands up and he wants to do good for a friend of his who went to jail, so he steals for the friend to get him a lawyer,” Mamet said.

LeBouf, pictured in July, has never confirmed the run-in. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

“Then he goes to jail and gets involved in a shootout in jail. He gets a lot of people killed, he stages a riot. It’s a lot of fun.”

Watters took the opportunity to bring up a personal gripe. “Well, Shia LaBeouf told me to go eff myself at a Delta lounge at the airport a couple years ago,” Watters said. “So, tell him I said hi. Will you do that for me?”

Mamet laughed at the comment but gave no indication that he’d pass along the message. The anecdote isn’t new—but it’s grown more explicit.

Mamet and LaBeouf attend the "Henry Johnson" premiere in May. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Watters first aired his grievance back in 2019, while guest-hosting The Ingraham Angle. The version he told then was tamer.

“The other day, I was at a lounge at the Delta Sky situation trying to take off for a flight with my family,” he said at the time. “And the actor Shia LeBeouf or whatever his name is—I think it was him, it looked exactly like him—I walk by and he calls me ‘trash’ right in front of my kids, you know? And I didn’t say anything. I didn’t lose it. But, you know, these things happen.”