Fox News Host Cuts Off Guest Who Mentions Trump’s Bizarre AI Feces Video

A Fox News host repeatedly cut off a guest as he tried to speak about President Donald Trump’s unhinged AI video of himself raining feces on protesters from the air.

On Monday’s broadcast of America Reports, host Sandra Smith asked former Biden aide Dan Koh to weigh in on former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s public break with the Democratic Party.

Smith read out an excerpt from Jean-Pierre’s new book, in which she slams Democrats for pushing Joe Biden, 82, to drop out of the presidential race in 2024. “Are you buying what Karine Jean-Pierre is selling?” Smith asked.

“Look in terms of the Democratic Party, this weekend was a good analogy,” Koh replied, referencing Saturday’s “No Kings” anti-Trump protests. “I saw Democrats, Republicans, Independents, who were protesting in the millions against a president who was trying to silence us.”

“And the analogy was apt when the president uploaded a video of himself in a king hat—” he began to say, when Smith interrupted: “So what, so Dan, sir, are you gonna answer the question?”

“Yes I will, but please give me a moment,” said Koh, who entered the race for Congress in Massachusetts last week. “[Trump’s video shows him] literally defecating on people exercising their right to free speech.”

“I don’t think it was literally, but OK,” Smith cut in again, talking over Koh, 40, as he stressed that free speech is a “constitutional right.”

“OK, so Dan, let’s go back to the question and stick to the point,” Smith, 45, said.

Former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fumes that former President Joe Biden was “treated poorly by members of his own party” in her new book ‘Independent.’ Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Koh, who served as deputy cabinet secretary under Biden, was referring to a video Trump, 79, posted Saturday in response to the protests, featuring an AI-generated, crowned version of the president flying a fighter jet that proceeds to dump mounds of feces over crowds of protesters, including 23-year-old liberal influencer Harry Sisson.

Shortly after his Fox News appearance, Koh posted the contentious exchange on X, writing, “Trump literally s--t on constitutional rights in a video he uploaded himself. @FoxNews tried to stop me from saying it—directly to him—on air. They failed.”

Trump literally shat on constitutional rights in a video he uploaded himself.@FoxNews tried to stop me from saying it — directly to him — on air.



They failed.



Millions are standing up for the country we believe in — and we’re not backing down.



We're not afraid. No kings. pic.twitter.com/BbgCWtn5tP — Dan Koh (@dank) October 20, 2025

He added, “Millions are standing up for the country we believe in—and we’re not backing down.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Following the back-and-forth, Smith again asked Koh, “Are you buying what Karine Jean-Pierre is selling, that she had no view of President Biden’s decline?”

Koh said he “can’t speak to” what Jean-Pierre saw, but acknowledged that Biden “reminded you of your grandfather.”