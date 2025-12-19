Fox News Host Turns on Trump Over Childish White House Trolling

A Fox News anchor blasted President Donald Trump’s unhinged White House plaques trolling his predecessors, including Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton.

As part of the president’s ongoing push to give his official residence a tacky makeover, Trump added gold-lettered commentary written in the style of his Truth Social ramblings underneath presidential portraits on the Colonnade at the White House.

The Trump admin installed plaques trolling his predecessors. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history,” one sign reads. It also parrots Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Host Brian Kilmeade, who typically speaks favorably of the president on-air, tore into Trump.

“No, I’m not for this at all,” the anchor said when asked for his thoughts on Trump’s additions to his “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

“So they’ve got to mock President Trump or put something on his plaque,” Kilmeade suggested.

The plaques contain unsubstantiated claims pushed by Trump. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

He then went on to criticize Trump for installing an image of an autopen meant to represent Biden, who beat him in the 2020 election.

“I am not for the autopen,” Kilmeade continued. “If [Trump] is going to do it outdoors, just put the profiles up there. I am not for dispelling or saying anything bad.

“Plus, a lot of presidents that people think were bad, ended up being looked at as great. I don’t think it’s going to happen with Joe Biden. But I am not for the trolling,” Kilmeade added.

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade wasn't having it. Noam Galai/Getty Images

Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov agreed, calling the addition of the new plaques “repulsive behavior.”

“Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction,” Biden’s sign reads.

The plaque under Obama’s portrait describes him as “one of the most divisive political figures in American History.”

“Obama also spied on the 2016 Presidential Campaign of Donald J. Trump, and presided over the creation of the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax,” the sign reads, repeating Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

The addition joins a growing list of dramatic, and controversial, alterations Trump has ordered since returning to the White House for a second term. He has already gilded the Oval Office with Rococo mirrors, gold medallions and eagle figurines, paved over the Rose Garden with a concrete patio, and erected oversized flagpoles on the grounds. He’s also torn down the East Wing to make room for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom that keeps ballooning in cost.