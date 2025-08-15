Fox News Hosts Turn on Each Other Over Hoagie Hurler Who Chucked a Sub at Trump’s Shock Troops

Fox News hosts clashed bitterly when faced with a comparison between the violent Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and a man who was arrested for throwing a sub at cops in D.C.

In the midst of a Thursday evening chat about President Trump’s fact-free D.C. crime crackdown, The Five’s Greg Gutfeld barked: “Do you want to talk about the hoagie tosser? He’s got, like, the throwing strength of Greta Thunberg.”

It comes after a man, since named as former DOJ staffer Sean Dunn, 37, was arrested and charged for throwing a sandwich at an enforcement officer in the capital. “Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony,” Attorney General Pam Bondi crowed on X.

During the Fox debate, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said, “Thank you for calling it a hoagie”—while host Jessica Tarlov had a more serious consideration.

Subway sandwich fiend arrested in D.C. Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

“Also, if you back the blue, Judge Jeanine, who I miss dearly, then he pardoned all of these January 6ers who beat the crap out of police,” she said, referring to ex co-host Jeanine Pirro, who has been elevated to the post of United States attorney for the District of Columbia.

“They didn’t beat the crap out of police,” Gutfeld argued. “Oh really?!” Tarlov responded, shocked by his assertion. Official stats show that 608 individuals faced assault-related charges in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, while 174 of these involved allegations related to weapons or serious injury.

Trump supporters and police officers clashed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump later pardoned those who attacked the Capitol. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty

“Who died on January 6th?” Gutfeld demanded, with Tarlov responding that Ashli Babbitt died after she was shot by a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer. “Say her name.”

According to a bipartisan Senate report, seven people lost their lives in connection to the Jan. 6 assault. Those included four rioters and three officers. One additional officer also died by suicide in the months after the riot.

Gutfeld was undeterred, responding: “You don’t have a coup without guns.”

“Do not say that the hoagie guy is more of an offender than the people who attacked police on January 6th,” Tarlov insisted.

Donald Trump initiated a federal takeover of D.C. police and mobilized the National Guard as part his hopes to restore order in the city. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Gutfeld has been known to court controversy. In 2023, he called for a civil war after asserting that “elections don’t work,” and in July this year he attempted to “remove the power” from the word “Nazi” by publicly referring to himself as one.

He also didn’t deny that the “hoagie guy” was less of a threat than the Capitol rioters.

“I think the hoagie guy is the poster boy for your party and when he goes to jail he’s not going to have a choice of toppings,” he told his Democratic co-host.