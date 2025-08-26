Fox News Interrupts Trump Coverage to Break Taylor Swift News

President Trump’s big cabinet meeting just got overshadowed by a more important announcement for the nation: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged.

Fox News pivoted a segment of their show America Reports to announce the happy engagement in the middle of reporting on Trump’s crime crackdown potentially expanding to cities outside of D.C. like Chicago on Tuesday.

Anchors Sandra Smith and Trace Gallagher were discussing how businesses and people alike were leaving Chicago due to the high crime rates right before Gallagher enthusiastically broke the news.

Fox News pivoted their show to break the news of the famous engagement. Jamie Squire/Jamie Squire/Getty Images

“Put this up on the screen! How about this one Sandra. Sounds like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged to be married. How about that for news.”

The show went on to rave about Swift, 35, comparing her popularity to the Beatles—labeling her “the most popular entertainer in the world—and discussing how Swift made $2 billion from her tour.

“We really do wish them the best, and now of course, the anticipation for the big wedding day will begin, I’m sure,” Smith said.

The singer announced her engagement on Tuesday in a joint Instagram post with now-fiancee football tight end Kelce, 35, showing off her ring in a series of dreamy, flower-filled post.

Trump held his seventh cabinet meeting when news of Swift's engagement broke. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump, who was holding his seventh cabinet meeting of his second term, has publicly feuded with the pop star, who notably endorsed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for President in 2024.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Trump struck back with “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” and has since portrayed her as a prominent anti-MAGA figure, spewing periodic insults and disses.

Taylor Swift has been in a high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce since 2023. Sarah Stier/Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Trump said in one Truth Social post.

In another incident where Swift was booed at the Super Bowl at which he was also in attendance, Trump used his social media platform to further harp on the singer. “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement via Instagram. TheStewartofNY/TheStewartofNY/GC Images

And just this month, Trump jabbed Swift comparing her, unfavorably, to MAGA’s newest sweetheart Sydney Sweeney.

“Just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.”

Despite their troubled history, Trump expressed well wishes for the newly engaged couple when a reporter asked him for his thoughts at the cabinet meeting.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said. “I think it’s — I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating since July 2023. It is currently unknown when the big wedding will take place.