Fox News: Keep Rove Off Air

Should we send Megyn Kelly in to make sure this is true? Fox News programming chief Bill Shine has issued a directive to the network’s producers mandating that they obtain permission before booking Karl Rove or Dick Morris for future shows. The order reportedly comes from higher up, with Fox News chief Roger Ailes apparently humiliated by Rove’s election-night antics. A Fox spokesperson confirmed the benching, saying that Shine is sending the message that “the election’s over.”