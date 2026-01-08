Fox News Shatters ICE Barbie’s Spin on Deadly Shooting

Fox News anchor John Roberts appeared skeptical of part of Kristi Noem’s statement about an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer killing a 37-year-old mom in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Noem, the Department of Homeland Security secretary, asserted that the incident, which claimed the life of a U.S. citizen, who has since been identified as Renee Nicole Good, was related to an ICE vehicle getting stuck in the snow.

“They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis,” Noem, 54, insisted during a speech earlier Wednesday—a claim she reiterated during a press conference later that night.

“They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle,” Noem said.

As for Noem’s claim about the snow, Roberts wasn’t buying it.

“I’ve seen the video several times as well—kind of gone through it frame by frame. I don’t want to describe it because you can’t see the entire scene play out,“ Roberts, 69, said.

The ICE officer shot the woman as she appeared to be driving away. Screenshot/Max Nesterak/X

“There is an area in front of the vehicle that is obscured by the vehicle itself, so we don’t know 100 percent what happened during that incident, but what I saw of it does counteract the narrative that they were trying to push their car out of the snow—the ICE agents who were involved here, because that vehicle was clearly in the middle of the street, as it was approached by a couple of federal agents before it sped off.”

As for the rest of the incident, like how the officer—who DHS claims feared for his life—fired multiple shots at Good through her driver’s side window as the mom-of-one was driving away, Roberts merely stated that there are differing opinions.

“We will wait until we get clearance to look at this video and have eyes that are more expert than mine take a look at it,” he said. “Clearly, there are very, very conflicting opinions of what happened. We have the one opinion from DHS, and then we have the other opinion from the mayor and local officials.”

DHS has argued that the agent fired in self-defense after Good, the mother of a now-orphaned 6-year-old son, attempted to kill him with her car, despite witnesses saying and video showing otherwise.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the public not to buy into the “propaganda machine” from DHS, which was found to have provided a false account of an agent shooting a Chicago woman in her car in 2025, as The New Republic reported.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also pushed back on the DHS’s dubious version of events.

“This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody dying,” he said in a news conference, adding that ICE should “get the f--- out of Minneapolis.”

“We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite,” he continued. “People are being hurt. Families are being ripped apart. Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized, and now somebody is dead. That’s on you, and it’s also on you to leave.”

This video is horrific. A full investigation is needed ASAP. Sure looks like ICE just killed that woman. https://t.co/nAUMjHvbkc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) January 7, 2026

Later on Wednesday, Fox News’ Jessica Tarlov had a stronger reaction than Roberts to the shooting, saying it looked “ICE just killed that woman.”

The Five co-host Harold Ford Jr. questioned Noem’s account as well.

“I couldn’t understand when she said it was an act of ‘domestic terrorism’ and she said the car was stuck in snow, and the officers—I think her characterization, maybe she got bad information, because her characterization seemed inconsistent with what we are seeing here,” Ford said.

When a colleague told Ford that Noem is working with Attorney General Pam Bondi to classify the act of ramming with a vehicle “domestic terrorism,” Ford said it didn’t seem to apply in this case.

“Well, she might be, but those aren’t the facts,” he said. “She had the earliest comment about this. I’m just saying, her characterization of the facts doesn’t seem to be consistent with the video that we’re seeing. Maybe she’s seeing some other video.”