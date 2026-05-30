Fox News Star Rages at Judge for Restoring Kennedy Center’s Name

The MAGA Fox host Maria Bartiromo has exploded after a federal judge dared to block President Donald Trump from keeping his name on the Kennedy Center.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper rejected Trump’s vanity name change on Friday because the president did not get Congressional approval to do so, despite his being the chair of the center’s board, which he has filled with his sycophants.

Bartiromo is among the Trump loyalists on the board who are peeved at Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Bartiromo often takes an outwardly pro-Trump stance. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“The board already approved the name change... The way these judges go after @realDonaldTrump is absolutely sick, and the history books will reveal how sick and un American they are -Grow Up & stop wasting everyone’s time on your politics,” she whined on X.

The Fox Business host went on to cite “reporting” from the MAGA activist Laura Loomer, who claimed that Cooper’s wife once served as an attorney for Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

“Yet another example of a ‘Get Trump’ ruling by another leftist activist judge with an anti-Trump wife,” Bartiromo said.

She concluded, “Stop handicapping him & playing politics.”

Maria Bartiromo let her feelings on the ruling known. @MariaBartiromo/X

Cooper said in his ruling that “Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.”

He also alleged that the Kennedy Center board failed to exercise due diligence in approving the name change.

“The Board based its decision on an insufficient, one-sided presentation of information and neglected to consider the full range of its statutory obligations and potential adverse consequences of closure,” he wrote.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts was opened in 1971 as a living memorial to the former president. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Ahead of Cooper’s ruling, the Trump-appointed executive director of the Kennedy Center claimed that removing the president’s name from its facade would cause “irreparable harm” to fundraising.

But it was Trump’s unwanted involvement in the center that originally led to declining ticket sales, widespread artist cancellations, and the departure of the National Symphony Orchestra’s executive director.

In response to the humiliating ruling, Trump unleashed a 582-word Truth Social rant. In it, he claimed that he no longer wanted anything to do with the very performing arts center that he was passionate enough about to slap his name on.

Trump is known to love musicals, with "Cats" and "Les Miserables" being some of his favorites. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

“Unless I am free to do what I do better than anyone else, bring this Institution back, physically, financially, and artistically, I have no interest in continuing what could only be a hopeless journey into ‘NEVER NEVER LAND,’” he ranted.