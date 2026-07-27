Fox News Star Reveals Which Dem Scares Jesse Watters the Most

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov says there are a couple of star Democrats who make her co-host Jesse Watters “scared.”

Tarlov, the network’s resident liberal, spoke with progressive podcaster Jack Cocchiarella on Sunday and named the Democrats who most made Watters nervous.

She revealed that both Gov. Wes Moore of Maryland and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff worry the Primetime host because he sees them as “bros.”

Tarlov dished the dirt on her co-worker's fear. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

“Ossoff definitely feels like a threat,” Tarlov said, offering an insight into the off-camera conversations with her co-host on The Five. “I remember conversations about Wes Moore. It was NFL playoffs and he was out tailgating outside of the Ravens Stadium, and they were like, ‘Oh, OK. Like that’s a bro.’

“Because everything is also through the frame of masculinity or, you know, whatever Jesse’s drinking through the straw, eating the ice cream cones, masculinity is.”

Watters was laughed at in 2024 after making several bizarre comments about masculinity and ice cream.

"That's a bro." Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

His comments centered on images of then-President Joe Biden tucking into a cone in New York City.

“This ice cream—you know my rule about men eating soup in public,” Watters said at the time. “I don’t think it’s manly to go like that with the soup, and you’re blowing on it, it’s just not a good look,” said Watters, mimicking the act of spooning up soup. ”I think the same thing for ice cream. You should save that for vacation.

“A grown man—especially the president—should not be licking ice cream in public,” he added.

Wes Moore “tailgating” at a Ravens game apparently got Watters in a sweat. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The following year, on an episode of The Five, Watters laid out his so-called “five rules for men.”

“I have rules for men,” he said. “They’re just funny, they’re not that serious. Like, you don’t eat soup in public. You don’t cross your legs. And you don’t drink from a straw. And one of the reasons you don’t drink from a straw is the way your lips purse. It’s very effeminate.”

He was attacking Gov. Mike Walz of Minnesota, who had said on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s podcast that the MAGA movement had focused on “obsessively” on masculinity during the 2024 election.

Watters is all about masculinity. Caitlin O'Hara/REUTERS

“His excuse was, ‘Well, I was drinking a milkshake.’ Again, you shouldn’t be drinking a milkshake. Milkshakes are for kids,” Watters said.