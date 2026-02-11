Fox News Viewers Revolt After Network Bails on Trump Goon’s Meltdown

Fox News alienated its viewers after the network ran hours of endless coverage of a high-profile kidnapping, which aired instead of a bipartisan grilling of the president’s top DOJ goon.

Attorney General Pam Bondi testified for hours on Wednesday. The hearing was Bondi’s first testimony before Congress since the Department of Justice released millions of files related to disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Fox viewers saw almost none of it, as in total, the Trump-friendly channel aired less than 10 minutes of her nearly 5-hour testimony.

During the hearing, she was frequently combative, melted down at questions, and at one point refused to look Epstein victims in the eye as she faced questions about the Trump administration’s handling of the files, among other topics.

Bondi was very combative with both Democrats and Republicans, frequently insulting them. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Fox spent a few minutes of airtime summarizing Bondi’s hearing and playing a few particularly fiery clips, rather than airing it in full as other cable news channels like CNN and MS NOW did.

The network instead spent the vast majority of its daytime news coverage focused on the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper in Tucson, Arizona. The channel’s nonstop coverage of the search for the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie angered several Fox viewers.

“For the first time in over a year, I am turning OFF Fox News due to their seemingly NON-STOP coverage of the N. Guthrie kidnapping case! What the Hell is going on?!?” one viewer wrote on social media.

Fox New's programming on Wednesday focused on the case of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. America Reports/Fox News

“Way over the top with Nancy Guthrie. Sometimes I think it’s an excuse by Fox to get out of reporting the news,” one viewer said.

“@FoxNews I feel like you are now a subsidiary of TMZ.. can we PLEASE REPORT OTHER NEWS??” another angry viewer wrote. “Or maybe devote the same amount of time to missing children?? This isn’t reporting; it’s SENSATIONALIZING.”

A screenshot of an X post from a dissatisfied Fox News viewer about the outlet's coverage on Wednesday. Screenshot/Jeff Lee/X

“Just turned off Fox News as it broke for commercial saying they would come back with the latest on the Nancy Guthrie case,” another person wrote in response to an X post from Fox News. “Sorry, but coverage is Way Over the Top.”

Fox’s programming decisions also caught the note of industry reporters. CNN’s chief media analyst Brian Stelter also took note of the hearing’s absence on the channel.

“Fox really minimizing the Bondi hearing today, likely due to all the Epstein talk,” he wrote.

@brianstelter/X

“Lots of drama in this Pam Bondi congressional hearing, centered around the Epstein files. Fox News viewers aren’t seeing any of it,” Rob Tornoe, a media reporter at the Philadelphia Inquirer, noted.

For months, Fox has largely ignored the Trump administration’s ongoing Epstein scandal. When other outlets have given the files wall-to-wall coverage at times, Fox has stayed mostly mum on the scandal.

Last November, the channel completely ignored a press conference with Reps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, the two congressmen who have led the bipartisan effort to release the Epstein files.

President Donald Trump, whose name was featured 5,300 times in the files and had a decades-long friendship with Epstein, has repeatedly claimed the Epstein files are a “hoax” made up by Democrats.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is sworn in as she testifies before a House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2026. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has repeatedly told the public to “move on” from the disgraced pedophile. It is also known that the president spends hours watching Fox News, oftentimes live-posting about certain segments on his Truth Social platform.

Social media users also pointed out that Fox News, consistently ranked most watched cable news channel, declined to air the attorney general’s testimony in full.

Fox barely covered Bondi's hearing, as the president as told the public to "move on" from Epstein. Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Pam Bondi must really fear being fired because this unhinged performance screams desperation. Trying to impress Donald. Embarrassing,” one user wrote. “And Fox News isn’t even airing it anymore.”

“Trump probably called them and said to get her the hell off his TV box,” another user said.

“That’s the Fox News version of blocking someone on social media hahahahahaha! They know they be f---ed!” another user quipped.

Fox News is no stranger to carrying high-profile hearings in full live on its channel, even as it declined to show much of Bondi’s hearing.

The right-wing cable news channel covered Hunter Biden’s testimony nonstop, as well as several hearings involving Biden administration cabinet officials.