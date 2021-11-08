Fox NFL Analysts Slam Aaron Rodgers: ‘You Lied to Everyone’

The Fox NFL Sunday crew did not hold back when discussing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ decision to skip the COVID-19 vaccine but tell the public he was “immunized.” “Selfish,” Jimmy Johnson said. Howie Long used the same word, saying, “It ceases to be a personal decision when you take part in being a part of a football team in a building with coaches, players, trainers… and you run the risk of taking something home to your wife, children, grandchildren.” And Michael Strahan criticized Rodgers’ use of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote while defending his decision on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday—while he was recovering from a COVID infection.
But it was Terry Bradshaw who had the harshest words for Rodgers. “You lied to everyone,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves and I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”