Fox Panel Urges Trump to Chill After Bonkers Threat Against Enemies

President Donald Trump received some words of caution from his friends at Fox News after he publicly demanded that his enemies be targeted and “justice” served.

The panel on Fox News’ Big Weekend Show discussed one of Trump’s Truth Social posts from Saturday evening, in which he put U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi on blast for not taking action against “guilty as hell” foes.

Co-host Tomi Lahren warned that Democrats might be empowered by seeing cancel culture played out on a high level.

President Donald Trump called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies in a Truth Social rant. Truth Social

“I do struggle with this, in all honesty. Not that I don’t think a lot of these people need to be investigated to the fullest extent, I do,” Lahren said, adding that she wants “transparency and I want accountability.”

The commentator then added: “For me, sometimes it’s like, don’t give the left the talking point of political weaponization, even though those of us at the table know the baloney, and we understand. I don’t like giving fodder to the left in this way.”

Co-host Joey Jones echoed Lahren’s reservations, using the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel after the FCC’s warning to ABC as an example.

Tomi Lahren and Joey Jones shared their worries that Trump was emboldening the left with his demands. Fox News

“Like, even on the fact that Jimmy Kimmel was taken off air,” he said.

“And there’s this conservative undertone, or libertarian undertone, like, ‘Hey, listen, we get it, but let’s not be them. And let’s not take him off air.’”

Fox News contributor Kaylee McGhee White, however, suggested that the left started the war, and it was down to Trump to finish it.

She argued: “There’s a lot of both sides and, ‘Well, what if we do this to the libs, and then they’re gonna do it back.’ You mean, they’re doing what they’ve done to conservatives for the past decade without fear of consequence?!

“No! It’s time to actually start applying the power of the government to the correct causes in legal and in proper ways.”

Fox News anchor Kevin Corke, meanwhile, felt that Trump had every right to be upset about he’d been treated in the past, and every right to take legal means of revenge.

“This guy was arrested, they tried to take all his money, they convicted him... he feels very strongly that if these people are guilty of malfeasance, they too should be held to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Talking to the press after making his post, Trump clarified that he wasn't criticizing Bondi but reiterated that she must 'act now.' Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

In the Truth Social post directed at “Pam,” Trump had raged: “Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.’”

“They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump continued.

The president addressed his post Saturday night and clarified to reporters that he had no beef with Bondi, but was determined to see judgment day arrive.