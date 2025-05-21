Media

Fox Reporter Shooed Away After Barging Into James Comey’s Book Signing

GET LOST

Johnny Belisario asked the ex-FBI director about his anti-Trump Instagram post, which enraged the right.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

A Fox News producer was escorted out of a James Comey book signing event Tuesday after he barged in to ask about the former FBI director’s attention-grabbing anti-Trump Instagram post.

Johnny Belisario, a producer for Jesse Watters Primetime, began the awkward interaction by telling Comey that Watters had a question about his photo of seashells containing the numbers “86″ and “47,” which some of the president’s allies concluded was a call for the president’s assassination.

“Why do you want to ’86′ Trump?“ he asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comey replied, “I’m not taking questions like that now. I’m just signing the book.”

James Comey Explains the Message That Set MAGA World AlightEVERYONE CHILL
Yasmeen Hamadeh
James Comey

Belisario followed up: “Why would you post that?”

After a long pause, Belisario tried again, asking about Comey’s meeting with the Secret Service.

Belisario asks Comey a question at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025
Belisario asks Comey a question at the Barnes & Noble Upper West Side on May 19, 2025 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“You want to get the book signed? Really?” Comey said. “You got it, bud.”

Belisario, whom Watters recently sent to confront George Clooney on the red carpet, then reached forward to give him something else to sign.

George Clooney Totally Blows Off ‘Nervous’ Fox News ReporterFLUENT IN SARCASM
William Vaillancourt
George Clooney rattles nerves of Johnny Belisario.

“And can you sign my seashell too?” he asked. “Which beach is this that you’re going to? You found a Kamala seashell, ”86 47″—this is a politically charged beach, director.”

“Be well,” Comey replied, clearly done with the interaction at the Manhattan Barnes and Noble. An apparent staff member of the bookstore then came up to Belisario and told him to leave.

Fox News producer Johnny Belisario and former FBI Director James Comey
An apparent staff member of the bookstore asked the Fox News personality to leave. Fox News

Comey has already explained his Instagram post, which he ended up deleting, in multiple media appearances over the past few days.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message,” he wrote on Instagram after posting the photo. “I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down.”

In restaurant terminology, to “86″ something means to get rid of it, or to ban a patron. That didn’t stop Trump’s allies from freaking out about Comey’s post, though.

Fox Hosts Lose Their Minds Over Comey’s ‘86 47’ Picture‘HE KNOWS BETTER’
Julia Ornedo
Jesse Watters and Tulsi Gabbard.

Watters himself went so far as to call the arrangement of seashells a crime.

“Trump’s already faced two assassination attempts,” Watters said on his show that night. “Comey should know better, and let’s be honest, he probably does.”

“He’s the former FBI director. He had the codes. He knows what it means,” Watters said. “This obviously is a threat to the president’s life, and that’s illegal.”

William Vaillancourt

William Vaillancourt

12WCV

william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seriously Freaked Out European Allies on Call About Putin
Ewan Palmer
PoliticsNancy Mace Teases Images of Her Naked in Bizarre Post Before Hearing
Sarah Ewall-Wice
TrumplandICE Barbie Offers Her Own Made-Up Definition of Habeas Corpus
Liam Archacki
PoliticsKennedy Center Unveils MAGA Makeover—and It’s Full of Drag Shows
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsGOP Senator Forced to Step in After RFK Jr. Loses His Cool in Hearing
Erkki Forster