Fox Reveals $45M Cost of Sexual-Harassment Allegations

21st Century Fox disclosed Monday that it spent $10 million “related to settlements of pending and potential litigations” in the previous quarter, which saw a wave of sexual-harassment allegations lead to the departure of prime-time star Bill O’Reilly and Co-President Bill Shine. The figures were noted in an Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Fox News’ parent company, which also disclosed that it “has also received regulatory and investigative inquiries relating to these matters and stockholder demands to inspect the books and records of the company which could lead to future litigation.” In addition, 21st Century Fox said that in the past nine months overall, the company incurred a total of $45 million in costs related to litigation surrounding the sexual-harassment allegations.
