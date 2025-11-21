Fox Runs Ads for Trump-Themed Guns That He Can’t Buy Himself

Fox has started running ads for the Donald Trump-themed handguns. However, the president won’t be able to buy one of the “Living Legend DT47” guns, given that he is a convicted felon.

“In honor of Donald Trump’s amazing comeback election victory to become our 47th president, Bond Arms is introducing an impressive new handgun—the Living Legend DT47,” the 30-second commercial said, which journalist Aaron Rupar shared in a post on X.

The Living Legend DT47 is just one example of outrageous Trump-themed merchandise. Bond Arms website

The Bond Arms handgun is a derringer—a small pocket firearm — and is listed as having a “hand cannon” frame, retailing for $645.

Engraved across one side of the gun’s barrel is a side profile of Trump with especially wavy hair and his signature protruding lip, along with all caps phrases, “LIVING LEGEND,” “I’M BACK,” and “LET’S REUNITE AMERICA.”

The other side of the barrel features an American flag surrounding quotes of “FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!” and “WE ARE PATRIOTS!”

Trump's infamous mugshot, taken at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Reuters/Screenshot/NarendraModi/X

The DT47 is not the only Trump-inspired handgun model sold by Bond Arms. Their single-fire Commander-in-Chief model proudly displays the United States seal alongside an engraving of Trump’s infamous mugshot.

Other Trump-inspired weapons, from submachine guns to AR-15s, sell for hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.

The Daily Beast reached out to Bond Arms to clarify whether Trump profits from sales of guns featuring his likeness.

Selling Trump-themed items is nothing new for the serial merchandiser.

In 2021, the 79-year-old released God Bless the U.S.A. Bible—an arguably blasphemous compilation of the King James Version translation of The Bible, the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and a handwritten chorus to Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”

These Chinese-manufactured books sell for $59.99, with gold-embossed inaugural editions retailing for $99.99.

Trump’s other merchandise ventures span from Trump Steaks to Trump Guitars, and, of course, Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats.

The Trump guns come at a time when the president has pushed to be named the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, an award which Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won in October.

Trump, 79, called attention to his work arranging the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, telling reporters aboard Air Force One in October it will be the “eighth war” he has “solved.”

“Now, in all fairness to the Nobel Committee, it was for 2024. This was picked for 2024,” he said. “But there are those that say you can make an exception because a lot of things happened during 2025 that are done and complete and great. But I did this not for Nobel; I did this for saving lives.”

He also claimed in his presidential campaign that he would put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war on “day one”—a promise that has yet to be fulfilled.

His 28-point peace plan demands many concessions from Ukraine, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to question the U.S. ‘ diplomatic ties to Ukraine.