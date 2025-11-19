Trump Wants Ukraine to Cede Territory to Boost His Nobel Peace Prize Hopes

President Donald Trump is reportedly preparing a proposal that would give Russia parts of Ukraine in a bid to end the war and bring him closer to a Nobel Peace Prize.

According to Axios, the 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine has been discussed with Russian officials and is inspired by Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan, which led to the end of the war in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages.

In October, Hamas and Israel accepted the Gaza peace plan, and the president was welcomed in Tel Aviv with a giant “Thank you” banner as he gloated about “Everlasting Peace” in the region.

Although the deal has remained fragile since its acceptance, Trump has insinuated that he was unfairly denied the Nobel Prize, arguing that the Nobel Committee should have changed the nomination rules to allow his ceasefire plan to be considered.

Trump’s Gaza peace plan did not lead to him receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Now the president appears to be gearing up to make a case for next year’s nomination, as Russian and U.S. officials say Trump’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, and Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev have been discussing a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Dmitriev told Axios the plan could succeed because “the Russian position is really being heard.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment on the alleged plan but has not received an immediate response.

During his presidential campaign, Trump claimed he would end the war in Ukraine on “day one,” but has since admitted that the promise has been harder to fulfill than expected. In late October, a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump was canceled, and Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine.

A Russian official told Axios that “the Russian position is really being heard" in peace talks. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The alleged 28-point peace plan calls for Russia to gain control of the Donbas region, where Ukraine still holds 12 percent of the territory, in exchange for U.S. security guarantees in Ukraine and Europe.

According to sources, Trump had previously suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to surrender the entire Donbas region in a phone call that reportedly descended into a “shouting match.” Trump has since denied asking Zelenskyy to give up the territory.

In his second term, Trump has declared that he ended various wars, including a “big” one he couldn’t remember. Still, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded this year’s prize to Venezuelan democracy campaigner María Corina Machado, who dedicated her honor to the president.

Following the president’s loss, Putin and Trump appeared to be on friendly terms. The Russian leader said Trump is “working hard on long-standing crises” and is “genuine about the Ukraine situation.” Putin added that while it isn’t his decision who receives the Nobel prize, the American president is “definitely trying to resolve issues.”