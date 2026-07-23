Fox Star Cooks Up Unhinged Dating Advice for Female Viewers

Fox News host Jesse Watters unleashed a bonkers rant aimed at young women, insisting a college degree is the fastest way for them to “kill” their love life.

Watters, 48, launched into his unsolicited dating lecture on The Five after the panel fixated on “highly educated, downwardly mobile” women supporting Democratic Socialist candidates.

“If you’re going to take out a loan to get a degree in the humanities or the social sciences, what are you thinking?” said Watters, who graduated from Trinity College with a bachelor’s degree in history.

He continued, “You’re going to be 28 years old, and you’re going to have no skills and no experience, and you’re not going to take an entry-level offer because you think you have this big, fancy degree—that you’re worth more.”

Watters got divorced from Noelle Inguagiato after ten years of marriage in 2019. He admitted he cheated on Noelle with his then-producer, Emma DiGiovine, in 2017, reported the Daily Mail. He went on to marry DiGiovine, who is 14 years his junior. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Watters, whose Manhattan-based Fox News job pays around $5 million a year, claimed these women dream of living in Manhattan but instead wind up back at their parents’ home because their student debt makes starting salaries impossible to live on.

“And that is going to kill your love life,” he continued. “And you’re going to look around, and you’re going to see all your other younger friends doing better because they’ve been in the workforce longer.”

The father of three daughters added, “So then you’re going to be resentful. And then you’re going to get bitter because you’re single. And if you’re a woman, men don’t care if you have a Ph.D. That is not high on our list of attributes.”

Watters rambled on by claiming that women who are not “in the market” will get “angry,” “ugly,” and “have a bad attitude.”

The wannabe relationship guru insisted women can escape that predicament by working “your tail off” or relocating.

“Or maybe, just maybe, you could get it together and find love,” he said. “And then you could build a life together because it’s a lot easier to do that with someone else with another income.”

Watters divorced Noelle Inguagiato after ten years of marriage in 2019. He admitted he cheated on Noelle with his then-producer, Emma DiGiovine, in 2017, according to the Daily Mail. He went on to marry DiGiovine, who is 14 years his junior.