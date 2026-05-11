Frantic Trump, 79, Self-Soothes With Utterly Deranged Truth Social Blitz

Donald Trump has gone on a desperate social media posting spree to try to hide just how unpopular a president he is.

In a typically deranged Truth Social blitz starting Sunday night, the 79-year-old posted: “Excellent Poll Numbers. Thank You!”

It is unclear where Trump is seeing these “excellent” poll numbers, as the president is routinely recording dire approval ratings amid his deeply unpopular war on Iran and his handling of the U.S. economy.

In a further 17 Truth Social updates posted over the next hour, the president shared numerous pieces of AI-generated slop on various topics, along with fawning praise from MAGA accounts, appearing to self-soothe over the success of his second term.

Just one of the several AI-generated praises the president decided to reshare online. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump was so desperate to share acclaim from his loyal supporters that he even posted a polling story that is at least nine months old.

Soon after boasting about his supposedly “excellent” polling, the president shared another post about a CNN survey showing Trump had surpassed Ronald Reagan as the “most beloved president among Republicans.”

The poll appears to refer to polling aggregation reported by CNN in July 2025. A more up-to-date story on the president, showing approval ratings in the low to mid-30s, was published by CNN last week under the headline: “Charting how Trump became a historically unpopular president.”

Elsewhere, Trump also reshared numerous posts from a “Women For Trump” account on Truth Social. These included brown-nosing captions such as: “Trump’s the real deal! A true American bada--,” “Build the ballroom,” and “Presidents come and go but he will forever be remembered as the GOAT.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Another post Trump reshared declared that the account would vote for the president for a fourth time.

This referenced the unhinged claim—often floated by Trump himself—that the 79-year-old could run for president again in 2028 despite being constitutionally barred from doing so.

Trump also revived one of his old grievances about unsubstantiated voter fraud claims during his posting spree.

The president reshared an image of Black election workers featuring the caption: “Start arresting poll workers that cheated in elections and watch how fast they tell who told them to cheat.”

The Sunday night Truth Social blitz also saw Trump reshare an AI-generated image of workers carving his face into Mount Rushmore as part of America250 celebrations.

Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump has long wanted to be added to the South Dakota landmark alongside George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

During his first term in 2020, Trump denied reports that his team had contacted then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi “ICE Barbie” Noem’s office about adding him to Mount Rushmore, but added that it sounded like “a good idea.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump