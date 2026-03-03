Frantic Vance Backpedals as He Gets Fingered for Iran War

Vice President JD Vance privately urged the president and White House officials that if the U.S. does strike Iran, it should “go big and go fast.”

The new revelations of Vance’s role in the strikes from the New York Times and CBS News come after previous assertions suggesting the vice president had reservations about President Donald Trump’s plan to start a war with Iran.

Vance, who has previously been skeptical of U.S. involvement in foreign wars, “expressed reservations” in the days leading up to Saturday’s strikes on Iran, a Saturday report from The Atlantic noted. His concerns were echoed by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine and senior Pentagon official Elbridge Colby.

A Monday report from the Times and confirmed by CBS News revealed that the vice president argued during a meeting in the White House Situation Room that if the Trump administration were to conduct strikes on Iran, it should “go big and go fast,” adding that limited strikes were a mistake.

The Daily Beast has contacted the vice president for comment. A spokesperson for Vance declined to comment when contacted by the Times and CBS.

Prior to the meeting, Trump was reportedly eyeing a plan on launching a smaller strike, and would only launch a larger strike months later if Iran failed to halt its nuclear aspirations.

Ultimately, the president opted to commence “major combat operations” in conjunction with Israeli forces that saw Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed along with dozens of senior Iranian officials over the weekend.

In the end, according to the Times, Vance’s reasoning seemed to “resonate.”

Vance maintained a low profile immediately following the strikes, leading to speculation that his silence was a result of his opposition to foreign intervention in Iran; historically an advocate for anti-interventionism, he had previously said in October 2024, “Our interest, I think very much is not going to war with Iran.”

In addition, sources said that Vance’s reticence about the conflict was seen by Trump as a sign of disloyalty, while conservatives who shared Vance’s skepticism for foreign intervention have described the situation as “pretty bad for Vance.”

“He had to perform the dutiful task of being the subordinate and trying to convince people like us that this was actually in good hands—and that’s a tough pill to swallow,” the leader of a prominent conservative non-profit told Politico on Monday.

Vance had previously said that going to war with Iran was not in the country's best interests. Pool/Getty Images

Politico also spoke to Republicans who were alarmed by the fact that Vance had not posted on X since Saturday’s strikes, with one House GOP official telling the outlet, “People are really fixated that Vance has not tweeted. It’s kind of a huge problem.”

However on Monday night, the vice president broke his silence with an appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime.

On the same day, his X account lit up with a series of reposts of the official White House and Rapid Response 47 accounts, including 12 reposts on the subject of Iran on Monday alone, five of which were clips from his interview with Watters.

In his interview with Watters, he said that the president’s ultimate goal was to secure a long-term commitment from Iran that it would never build a nuclear weapon.

“And after months, really almost a year, of painstaking diplomacy, what the president determined is he didn’t want to just keep the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three, four years of his second term,” Vance told Watters, “He wanted to make sure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon.”

“That would require fundamentally a change in mindset from the Iranian regime. So he saw the Iranian regime was weakened. He knew they were committed to getting on the brink of a nuclear weapon. And he decided to take action because he felt that was necessary in order to protect the nation’s security.”

JD Vance in the White House Situation Room, where his vice-presidential seal replaced that of the president. Also there was (second left) ardent anti-Iran war campaigner Tulsi Gabbard, who is the Director of National Intelligence; Chris Wright, the Energy Secretary (far left) and (right) Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary. White House/X

When asked by Watters what the plan was going forward, Vance said, “I’m not going to reveal classified information here on air, but the president of the United States knows what we’re able to do. He knows that we have much greater capacity to inflict damage on the Iranian nuclear program, but also on various missiles that threaten our troops, as you’ve seen. They’ve been launching those at our troops for much of the past three days.”

“I think the president has made it very clear that the United States has a lot of optionality here. We could go for a little bit longer. We could go for a lot longer. I think the president just wants to make it clear to the Iranians and to the world he is not going to rest until he accomplishes his objective of ensuring Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Watters also asked Vance about people’s concerns that Iran will turn into another protracted war like Iraq or Afghanistan. “There’s just no way that Donald Trump is going to allow this country to get into a multi-year conflict with no clear end in sight, and no clear objective,” Vance responded.

“What is different about President Trump and it’s frankly different about both Republicans and Democrats of the past, is that he’s not gonna let his country go to war unless there’s a clearly defined objective,” Vance continued.