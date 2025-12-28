Freak Helicopter Collision Kills One
One person was killed and another critically injured after a midair collision between two helicopters in Hammonton, New Jersey. Rescuers responded to the crash at around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday, said Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel. A video circulating online shows plumes of smoke after the helicopters crash-landed, and according to Friel, one helicopter was engulfed in flames. In a statement to the Daily Beast, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the crash involved an Enstrom F-28A and an Enstrom 280C helicopter, and that only the pilots were aboard each aircraft. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” the FAA wrote. The other person involved in the crash has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The tragedy occurred in the same year as two other major helicopter crashes. In January, a Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger plane over Washington, D.C., killing 67 people. In April, five tourists and a pilot died when a helicopter plunged into the Hudson River in New York City.