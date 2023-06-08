Funeral Director Shoots Pallbearer Dead at Girl’s Burial, Cops Say
‘TRAUMA AFTER TRAUMA’
Antionette Belk, the mother of a 10-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting on Mother’s Day, told NBC she was left traumatized after funeral director Wilson Chavis allegedly opened fire at her daughter Arianna Davis’ burial, killing pallbearer Ronald Banks, 30, and injuring another person. “I’m so traumatized that this happened at my daughter’s burial site. I didn’t even get to lay her down, even to put her in the ground, and another incident happened. This is so traumatizing to me, my children, my whole family. It’s trauma after trauma,” Belk said. Police say Chavis started an argument at the Washington National Cemetary on Tuesday with two people from a rival funeral home. “I own this body!” Chavis yelled, according to Belk, who says he also allegedly spat at the pastor. Police say he pulled out a gun and fired two shots before fleeing the scene. He was arrested by police minutes later and charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as attempted murder.