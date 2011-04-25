Gaddafi Still in ‘High Spirits’

Three people were killed in a targeted NATO airstrike on Col. Gaddafi’s Libya compound on Monday—yet the despot is still in “high spirits,” according to a government spokesman. “He is well, he is healthy,” the official continued. Meanwhile, his son told a state news agency that NATO was "waging a losing battle because you are backed by traitors and spies." It's not the first time Gaddafi's compound has been struck, but NATO has recently been increasing airstrike interventions in Tripoli. Libyan authorities are reaching out to Russia, China, Italy, Turkey, and other countries to help implement a ceasefire. The African Union has been meeting with rebels to discuss a peace plan, but considering their recent failure to end conflicts in Somalia, Madagascar, and Ivory Coast, it's not likely that they will be much help. Death tolls continue to rise and hospitals are packed with injured civilians.
