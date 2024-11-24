Politics

Gaetz Roasts Own Failed AG Bid on Cameo as He Hams It Up for Customers

“I can’t like order predator strikes on my enemies, as much as I would like to. For now,” the former congressman joked.

Lily Mae Lazarus
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Matt Gaetz
Cameo

In mere days, Matt Gaetz went from being nominated for Attorney General to hawking custom birthday clips on Cameo. The former Florida congressman filled his weekend churning out minimum $525 personalized video messages for his fans.

In a video shared to social media on Sunday morning, Gaetz addressed a woman named Lisa in a Cameo video, thanking her for supporting Donald Trump and the Republican party.

Matt Gaetz Is Now on Cameo Offering 'Advice'
William Vaillancourt
Matt Gaetz joins Cameo

“I know you were bummed out when the news broke that I wouldn’t be the next attorney general,” he said, donning glasses and a tee shirt, before adding, “Also, say hello to your mother Carol for me.”

Gaetz joined Cameo, a platform that allows fans to purchase personalized video messages from celebrities on Friday, the day after he withdrew his name from consideration for the nation’s top law enforcement job, citing the controversy over allegations of sex with a minor and sex trafficking. Though he denied the allegations, he said it had become a “distraction” to the Trump-Vance transition team.

Trump has since offered the position to former Florida AG Pam Bondi.

Cabinet Flameout Matt Gaetz Hints at Run for Governor
Sean Craig
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz speaks during the Republican National Convention session at Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.

The ex-congressman addressed his ill-fated attorney general bid jokingly in the Cameo videos posted to social media, as he offered his well wishes to a lawyer who recently made partner at their firm.

“My legal career took a bit of a different turn this last week — but you know what? Work hard, make a lot of money, do a lot of great things as a practitioner and counselor at law and, you know, you never know. You could be an attorney general nominee too,” the controversy-stricken former congressman quipped.

Gaetz also used his video to hail his successor, Bondi, as “a great one.”

“Now listen. I may not be the attorney general, the most powerful law enforcement officer in the land — for now...,” Gaetz continued. “And so I can’t like order predator strikes on my enemies, as much as I would like to. For now.”

Instead, he said “I can order you to have as much fun as possible.”

According to Gaetz’s profile on the site, he has made eight videos and has a five star rating. In one video shared on social media, he congratulated a couple on their marriage.

“I love marriage...” he told the newlyweds. “Marriage is an incredible institution because you get to have, like, a specialization of skills.”

Fellow controversial Trump ally and disgraced congressman George Santos also seels videos on Cameo. At one point, Santos was charging $400 per clip, earning more than his former congressional salary.

LilyMaeLazarus

lilymae.lazarus@thedailybeast.com

