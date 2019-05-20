‘Game of Thrones’ Finale Draws Record-Breaking 13.6 Million Viewers

The series finale of Game of Thrones reportedly drew 13.6 million viewers on Sunday night, setting an HBO record. According to The Hollywood Reporter, replays and early streaming of the episode raised the number of viewers to 19.3 million—shattering the show's previous high of 12.48 million viewers in its debut and 18.4 million total viewers on its May 12 penultimate episode. The fantasy epic replaced the fourth-season premiere of The Sopranos—which drew in 13.43 million viewers back in 2001—as the most-watched HBO program in history. The Sopranos also previously held the record number of viewers to tune into a show’s final episode, with 11.9 million viewers watching the cut-to-black back in 2007.