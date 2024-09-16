‘Game of Thrones’ Star Sophie Turner Debuts New Aristocrat BF After Joe Jonas Divorce
INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL
Sophie Turner made things social media official with her new beau, Peregrine Pearson, in an Instagram post on Sunday. In a carousel of photos showing snaps with friends, the Game of Thrones star included two pictures of her new man. The first photo shows him lounging in a chair, and in the second picture he enjoys a glass of wine. The U.S. Sun was the first outlet to notice Turner included Pearson in her post. Her seemingly confirming their relationship comes days after she finalized her divorce from boy bander Joe Jonas, according to the Los Angeles Times. Jonas filed for divorce back in September 2023 and called their four-year marriage “irretrievably broken.” The two share two daughters together, Willa and Delphine. Jonas aside, The U.S. Sun reported that Pearson comes from an aristocratic family whose net worth is around $300 million. The tabloid first reported on their romance last October when they were spotted kissing in Paris. Turner isn’t the only one moving on. According to Page Six, Jonas recently had a five-month fling with former beauty queen Stormi Bree, though he called things off in May.