Garish New White House Painting of Orange Trump Revealed
Donald Trump sure likes being immortalized. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president, posted a new portrait of his boss on Monday that is bound for the White House. The new painting features Trump with multiple American flags behind him. The president is wearing his beloved red tie, with the terracotta and burnt orange-colored background matching his stern face. Gorka, also the senior director for counterterrorism, hinted it was not the only new artwork set to be hung at Trump HQ. “One of the new paintings of President Trump. More to come,” his caption read. Information about the artist behind the new artwork or where it will may up being hung was not immediately clear. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more details. It will potentially end up joining another recent White House addition that illustrates Trump, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan in the same painting. Trump is notoriously picky when it comes to his portraits. British artist Sarah Boardman painted a portrait of Trump which hung in Colorado’s State Capitol since 2019, despite the president claiming it had been “purposefully distorted.” It was replaced in Denver by a new painting, based on Trump’s official photographic presidential portrait.