1

Garish New White House Painting of Orange Trump Revealed

CHEER UP
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 08.19.25 1:15AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security to highlight his administration's efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 14: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters in the Oval Office on August 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a proclamation on the 90th anniversary of Social Security to highlight his administration's efforts on the program. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump sure likes being immortalized. Sebastian Gorka, the deputy assistant to the president, posted a new portrait of his boss on Monday that is bound for the White House. The new painting features Trump with multiple American flags behind him. The president is wearing his beloved red tie, with the terracotta and burnt orange-colored background matching his stern face. Gorka, also the senior director for counterterrorism, hinted it was not the only new artwork set to be hung at Trump HQ. “One of the new paintings of President Trump. More to come,” his caption read. Information about the artist behind the new artwork or where it will may up being hung was not immediately clear. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for more details. It will potentially end up joining another recent White House addition that illustrates Trump, Abraham Lincoln, and Ronald Reagan in the same painting. Trump is notoriously picky when it comes to his portraits. British artist Sarah Boardman painted a portrait of Trump which hung in Colorado’s State Capitol since 2019, despite the president claiming it had been “purposefully distorted.” It was replaced in Denver by a new painting, based on Trump’s official photographic presidential portrait.

2
Sharon Stone Reveals She Dated Much-Younger Rapper
UNEXPECTED FLING
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.18.25 5:06PM EDT 
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 22138 -- Pictured: Sharon Stone
Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Award-winning actress Sharon Stone confessed that she once went on a date with a much-younger rapper on Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Stone, 67, was asked if she ever went on a date with rapper Nelly, who is 17 years younger. “I mean, this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it,” Cohen said in anticipation. “Yes I did,” Stone replied while laughing. However, the romance was short-lived—Stone revealed there was no second date and did not disclose when the fling occurred. The Basic Instinct actress is currently single, but has previously been married twice. Stone’s first marriage to film producer Michael Greenburg lasted three years from 1984 to 1987. Her second marriage to journalist Phil Bronstein lasted from 1998 to 2004, with the pair adopting one child. After their divorce, Stone adopted two more kids. Nelly, 50, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., dated singer Ashanti from 2003 to 2013, but reconciled their relationship and began dating again in 2023. The pair got married that December and welcomed their first child together last year. Nelly has two other kids from a prior relationship, along with two adopted children.

Read it at Page Six

3
Quentin Tarantino Reveals His ‘Best’ and ‘Favorite’ Movies
'THE ULTIMATE QUENTIN MOVIE'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.18.25 2:55PM EDT 
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 13: Quentin Tarantino attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has made a number of iconic films to date, but the 62-year-old director finally named the films he thought were his favorite, his best, and the one he thinks is the “ultimate Quentin movie” that he was “born to make.” Tarantino revealed his rankings on an episode of the Church of Tarantino podcast, where he spoke broadly about the films he has produced over his 30-year career in Hollywood. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is my favorite, Inglourious Basterds is my best,” Tarantino revealed. “But I think Kill Bill is the ultimate Quentin movie, like nobody else could’ve made it. Every aspect [of] it is so particularly ripped, like with tentacles and bloody tissue, from my imagination and my id and my loves and my passion and my obsession.” The Django Unchained director also revealed which of his scripts are his best work. “I think Inglourious Basterds is my best script, and I think Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood are right behind,” Tarantino shared. Tarantino fans are eagerly awaiting his tenth and final feature film, a mystery project that replaced the scrapped film, The Movie Critic.

Read it at TheWrap

4
Gary Oldman Shares Blunt Reason He Passed on Iconic Role
'NOT MY CUP OF TEA'
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.18.25 2:24PM EDT 
Gary Oldman at the "Slow Horses" Press Line at TV Academy's Inaugural Televerse Festival held at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live on August 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Darkest Hour star Gary Oldman has revealed the frank reason he passed on the legendary role of Edward Scissorhands. “They sent the script over, and I basically said, ‘I don’t get it.’” Oldman told the Hollywood Reporter. The iconic actor, who has played a variety of roles, admitted that when he read the “quirky, strange little script” for the Tim Burton film, he passed on the opportunity without ever meeting Burton. “It just didn’t register with me. I said to the agent, ‘I just don’t understand this. It’s not my cup of tea.’” Edward Scissorhands went on to become a box office success; the film made over $86 million with a $20 million budget. The titular role went to Johnny Depp, who was nominated for a Golden Globe award for his performance. Oldman admits that he understood the film as soon as he watched it. “With that opening shot — all those brightly colored houses, and then the camera pans up to the castle-like thing on the hill — within two minutes I went, “I get it!”" The Oscar-winning actor also spoke candidly on being typecast early in his career as a villain, his battle with addiction, and the most challenging role he’s had during his decades-long tenure.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

5
Rachel Maddow Has ‘No Idea How to Pronounce’ MSNBC’s New Name
WHAT NOW?
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 08.18.25 12:15PM EDT 
Rachel Maddow
NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

Rachel Maddow is confused by MSNBC’s soon-to-be new name “MS Now,” which was announced Monday amid the network’s separation from NBCUniversal. “I will admit to having no idea how to pronounce ‘MS NOW’ (and I’m still not all that sure about pronouncing ‘Versant,’ either),” Maddow told Variety of the change and MSNBC’s new parent company Versant. She does think the separation itself is “good for us,” however. She explained, “What NBC doing in its legacy timeslots... is just a world away from the 24/7 totally independent news operation that we’re able to stand up now, thanks to the spin-off.” MSNBC acknowledged that the name change may be jarring to some viewers in a statement Monday. “For our viewers who have watched us for decades, it may be hard to imagine this network by any other name. We understand. But our promise to you remains as it always has. You know who we are, and what we do.” Trying to find the bright side, Maddow added, “We’re at least dropping our syllable count from five to three!“ which she called, ”An efficiency gain!”

Read it at Variety

6
Why I (Still) Don’t Believe Donald Trump Is a Russian Asset
PUTIN'S TRUMP CARD
Chris Cillizza
Published 08.18.25 1:09PM EDT 
President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives for a meeting on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders held peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.
President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives for a meeting on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders held peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Since his and Vladimir Putin’s meeting in Alaska, an oldie-but-goodie conspiracy theory has re-emerged about President Donald Trump: That the Russians must have something on him. After all, he went into the summit insisting on the need for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and promising “severe consequences” if one didn’t come to pass. He left saying that a ceasefire was no longer necessary—and backing away from that whole “consequences” thing entirely. And then there’s the decidedly pro-Russian sentiment Trump shared on his Truth Social feed on Sunday night. Still, I just don’t believe the Kremlin has some sort of deeply-compromising information on Trump. I think the explanation is far simpler. Donald Trump wants to win the Nobel Peace Prize. A peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine would, he thinks, very much help his case. I don’t think Trump is terribly worried about the specifics thereof, so he does what he has always done—he goes to the more powerful player in the negotiations and tries to placate them. That said, his desire for a deal—regardless of what it means for Ukraine—has real consequences for the safety and security of Europe going forward. Will Volodymyr Zelensky and other European Union leaders be able to make that clear?

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

7
Ukrainian Sniper Breaks World Record for Longest Kill
BULLSEYE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.17.25 5:19PM EDT 
A Ukrainian sniper shot tears through a glass window before killing two Russian soldiers 4km away from a sniper position, August 14, 2025, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (Source: Butusov Plus)
Butusov Plus/U24 Media

The world record for the longest confirmed sniper kill was reportedly broken by a Ukrainian soldier who killed two Russian soldiers with a bullet from two and a half miles away. Footage shows the bullet piercing a glass window before striking the Russian troops and a flash of light could be seen as the bullet made impact. The record-breaking shot took place Thursday on the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad defensive line by Ukraine’s Ground Forces. The sniper platoon named Pryvyd (meaning “Ghost”), comprising of eight sniper units, was responsible for the shooting. The bullet was fired from a Aligator sniper rifle, according to United24 Media, which also reported that artificial intelligence helped break the world record by guiding the bullet and working alongside a drone reconnaissance complex. According to military reports, the Pryvyd unit has successfully taken out nearly a thousand Russian troops in this sector in the past year alone. While Moscow has attempted to breach Ukraine’s defensive lines by deploying around 110,000 troops to the area, the Ukrainian military confirmed Friday the region is still under their control. The previous world record was held by a fellow Ukrainian sniper, who set a record of 2.3 miles in 2023, also to take out a Russian adversary.

Read it at US Sun

8
Passengers Say Goodbye to Loved Ones as Boeing Plane Spits Flames Mid-Flight
HORROR TRIP
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 08.18.25 9:19AM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 9:06AM EDT 
Condor airplane is seen leaving at Duesseldorf airport, Germany on July 1, 2020 after EU opens border more non EU countries. (Photo by Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Panic erupted on a Condor airlines flight from Corfu to Düsseldorf after flames began shooting from one of its engines shortly after takeoff, prompting passengers to send frantic goodbyes to their families. The Boeing 757-300 plane, carrying 273 passengers and eight crew, had lifted off from Ioannis Kapodistrias Airport when people on the ground reported hearing what sounded like an explosion. “We heard repeated explosions and saw the turbine catch fire. It was very scary. We were on the balcony and saw it all,” one witness wrote on TikTok. Video shows flames trailing from the fuselage as the aircraft climbed. Condor told The Daily Beast in a statement that it could not confirm there was a fire in the engine. The reason given for the incident was “a reaction near the engine that normally takes place in the engine’s combustion chamber, leading to a visible reaction.” Reports stated that the pilot initially attempted to return to Corfu but was advised to fly the remaining engine to Brindisi’s Casale Airport in southern Italy. With limited hotel space available, some passengers spent the night at the airport before being flown to Germany the next day.

@melinamelinakiii

Ακούσαμε απανωτές εκρήξεις και είδαμε την τουρμπίνα να παίρνει φωτια. Ήταν πολύ τρομακτικό. Ημασταν στο μπαλκόνι και το είδαμε όλο. Ελπίζω όλοι να είναι καλά.😐 #corfu #kerkira #corfuisland #corfugeeece #corfuplane #fire #plane

♬ πρωτότυπος ήχος - Μελίνα
Read it at Tovima

9
Victoria’s Secret Model Gets Diagnosis After ‘Years’ of Mystery Pain
GETTING ANSWERS
Jada Washington 

Intern

Updated 08.18.25 12:24PM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 12:12PM EDT 
Model Barbara Palvin's selfies in hospital bed after endometriosis treatment surgery
Instagram/Barbara Palvin

Supermodel Barbara Palvin is sharing her longtime struggle with mysterious menstrual symptoms, which culminated in a long-awaited diagnosis and treatment. “I had laparoscopic surgery for both adenomyosis and endometriosis,” she wrote in a reply to a fan who commented on her Instagram post. Both conditions stem from an overgrowth of endometrial tissue: for endometriosis, tissue grows outside the uterus, whereas the tissue is embedded into the uterine wall with adenomyosis. The 31-year-old, known for her Victoria’s Secret runway struts, opened up about the “difficulties” she’d experienced in the previous years with her period, citing “fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow,” and dreaded “sleepless nights on the bathroom floor.” Palvin believed her regular check-ups at the gynecologist’s would have caught her endometriosis long ago, but she soon learned general examinations couldn’t diagnose the disease. Now, she’s advising her followers to seek endometriosis specialists if they have any inklings they might be struggling with the disease. “I thought this was just how it works for me,” she wrote, but has since learned the importance of acting fast about her body if needed. Post-surgery, Palvin has devoted “the past 3 months to rest and fully heal,” but says she’s now ready to dive back into work.

Read it at PEOPLE

10
Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Mysteriously Pulled Hours Before Broadcast
CHANGES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.18.25 12:26PM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 12:25PM EDT 
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 10: Musician Ozzy Osbourne signs copies of his album "Patient Number 9" at Fingerprints Music on September 10, 2022 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images) Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The BBC unexpectedly pulled a documentary about Ozzy Osbourne’s final years just hours before it was due to air in the United Kingdom. The project, titled Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, offers a “moving and inspirational” look into the last chapter of the rock legend’s life as he and wife Sharon returned to England after years of living in Los Angeles. The film, which began as a spiritual successor to the family’s hit reality show, The Osbournes, began filming in 2022 and covered Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s disease and his preparations for performing Black Sabbath’s final concert, which took place just two weeks before his death. But the one-off documentary, set to air tonight, was suddenly pulled from the schedule without warning, with a BBC spokesperson claiming it has “moved in the schedules” and that a new air date will be confirmed in “due course.” No further details were given. “It was an incredible privilege to spend the last few years with Ozzy as well as Sharon, Jack, and Kelly,” producers Ben Wicks and Colin Barr previously said about the film. “Ozzy wanted to make it back to the U.K. and appear on stage one last time — our film is an inspiring and poignant account of him fulfilling that dream.”

Read it at US Magazine

