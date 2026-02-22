Gavin Newsom ‘Bans’ Kid Rock From Entering California

Not every gym session can be your best—but few get you banned from America’s most populous state.

California Governor and longtime MAGA troll Gavin Newsom has “banned” Kid Rock from entering his state after the rap-rock country singer appeared in a shirtless workout video with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Getty Images

“I HAVE SEEN ENOUGH. AS GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD, I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY BANNING ‘KID ROCK’ FROM CALIFORNIA,” the governor’s official press account posted to social media.

“HIS SHIRTLESS VIDEO WITH ‘SECRETARY BRAINWORM’ WAS INAPPROPRIATE, CREEPY, AND VERY LOW ENERGY. NOT WHAT YOU WANT AROUND OUR CHILDREN! ALSO, SOME OF THE WEAKEST PUSHUPS EVER WITNESSED. CALIFORNIA ONLY ALLOWS WINNERS!”

The video in question, shared by RFK Jr. on Tuesday, features the pair performing a “rock out workout” to Kid Rock’s hit 1999 song “Bawitdaba.”

Newsom has taken aim at Kid Rock's pushups and working out in jeans. X

In the video, they both strip down, use gym equipment, get into ice baths wearing jeans, and drink milk in a hot tub. At one point, Kennedy uses a stationary exercise bike in a sauna while Kid Rock does some rather crooked-looking pushups behind him.

The clip was widely mocked from all sides, with Fox News hosts on The Five cringing over the bonkers clip.

Kennedy, in jeans, with Rock behind him, not demonstrating ideal pushup form. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

“This raises a question: who rubs off on who?” Greg Gutfeld asked. “It’s like, RFK was a bad influence on Kid Rock. Who would have seen that coming?”

Comedian Stephen Colbert branded it “senior softcore” and said that the video “raises a lot of questions.”

”Mainly, why does this make you feel like you dropped acid at a Cracker Barrel and then made a PowerPoint presentation?" Colbert said.

Rock and Kennedy share a glass of "whole milk" in a pool together. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Newsom, who was engaged in a meme war with President Donald Trump and his various lackeys throughout much of last year, did not miss his opportunity to join in the mockery.

“I AM ALSO BANNING WORKING OUT IN JEANS, VERY STRANGE! THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GOVERNOR GCN," his tweet continued.

The California governor has, however, previously posted an image of himself working out in jeans during a campaign to promote physical exercise in 2021.

Newsom has previously mocked Kid Rock for his post about golfing with President Donald Trump. X

It’s not the first time that the man who has satirically appointed himself “America’s favorite governor” has clashed with the country star.

In August, Newsom’s press account shared an image of the 55-year-old rocker as Uncle Sam, captioned “Kid Rock wants you to support Gavin Newsom,” in an attempt to satirize Trump’s efforts to use Taylor Swift’s image without permission as a fraudulent personal endorsement.

“The only support Gavin Newscum will ever get out of me is from DEEZ NUTZ,” Rock responded, clearly upset with the image.

Newsom's X that infuriated Kid Rock. X

The singer has faced several public embarrassments recently, including the failure of his Turning Point USA alternative “All-American Halftime Show” and the cancellation of a date on his Rock the Country music festival tour, thanks to a string of high-profile artist withdrawals.

Newsom has recently appeared on the international stage at the Munich Security Conference, where he told the audience that Trump is temporary and that Europe stands united against America’s current president.