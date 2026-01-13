Newsom Blasts ‘Cover-up’ as Trump’s DOJ Goon Refuses to Investigate ICE Shooting

California Gov. Gavin Newsom accused the Department of Justice of a “cover-up” after top officials said they’d been blocked from investigating the fatal ICE shooting of Minneapolis mother Renee Good.

The Governor Newsom Press Office account on X, which frequently mocks and trolls MAGA figures, shared a report from MS Now revealing resignations from the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. Top officials in the division are said to have stepped down after its head—top Donald Trump ally Harmeet Dhillon—declined to probe the killing of the 37-year-old mother by an ICE agent.

“Senior DOJ civil rights officials just quit because Harmeet Dhillon refused to investigate an ICE shooting,” the account posted. “That’s not leadership. That’s a cover-up.”

Sources said concerns about other decisions in Harmeet Dhillon's office also triggered the resignations. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Several DOJ officials in the Civil Rights Division’s criminal section, which typically investigates police killings—including its chief and deputy chief—have resigned over Dhillon’s handling of the Minneapolis shooting. The Trump administration has staunchly defended the actions of the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, who shot Good three times at point-blank range.

Trump and other senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, have desperately sought to portray Good as a “domestic terrorist” who attempted to run over Ross with her vehicle, despite video from the scene appearing to show her slowly trying to drive away from agents who had surrounded her car.

CBS News later reported that at least six prosecutors, including several within the Civil Rights Division’s criminal section, are leaving their posts after it was announced there would be no federal criminal civil rights investigation into Good’s death.

According to sources cited in that report, the DOJ had considered whether to investigate Ross for excessive force violations before ultimately deciding against it. The department has since shifted to treat the incident as an alleged assault on the ICE agent, casting Ross—not Good—as the victim.

Footage of Renee Nicole Good shows that she was calmly interacting with the ICE agent before she was shot and killed. Screenshot/Alpha News/X

A DOJ spokesperson confirmed the resignations to the Daily Beast but said the officials had given notice and applied to participate in the department’s early retirement program “well before the events in Minnesota,” adding that “any suggestion to the contrary is false.”

Dhillon is a MAGA-aligned attorney who worked on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election through baseless voter fraud claims. Trump named her assistant attorney general for civil rights in December 2024.

In July 2025, Dhillon recommended that a former Louisville police officer involved in the raid that killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor receive only three years of supervised release—rather than prison time—because he did not fire the shots that killed her. A judge later sentenced the officer, Brett Hankison, to 33 months in prison.