California Governor Gavin Newsom has recited a list of medical ailments he believes President Donald Trump is suffering from, including being overweight.

Deviating from a press conference announcing the lowering of the cost of insulin to $11, Newsom was asked about California Attorney General Rob Bonta‘s court challenge over Trump’s planned National Guard deployment to San Francisco.

Newsom said on Thursday that Trump no longer needed a “pretext” to justify his “illegal acts” of sending the National Guard into a city like San Francisco, and that his actions made him question his cognitive health.

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference announcing $11 insulin and prescription drugs with the CalRX program inside a Cedars-Sinai pharmacy in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“There’s no existing protest at a federal building,” he said. “There’s no operation that’s being impeded. I guess it’s just a training ground for the president of the United States. It is grossly illegal. It’s immoral. It’s rather delusional.”

Newsom appeared to reference comments from Trump on Wednesday, who said, “We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military.”

Newsom then unleashed his personal summation of the 79-year-old’s health.

“Increasingly, this president appears unhinged, unmoored by reality and facts, seems listless,” Newsom said.

“He seems, dare I say, in decline cognitively. And dare I say, forgive me [it’s] perhaps unfair, physically. And these are just rantings of someone that needs an intervention, needs some help, needs to be stabilized, dare I say.”

President Donald Trump reads a note handed to him by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio he said was regarding Middle East peace talks during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

On Wednesday, Trump called San Francisco “a mess,” claiming it was one of the “great cities” 15 years ago–a point that Newsom gleefully highlighted on X as he was also governor at the time.

The Governor Newsom Press Office X account, which is famous for trolling the president, was also quick to call out Trump’s waistline after the insulin announcement.

Writing in Trump’s all-caps style, he called the president “Dozy Don,” saying he hadn’t stayed awake long enough to lower drug costs.

I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, HAVE DONE WHAT TRUMP COULD NEVER DO — I MADE INSULIN AFFORDABLE AGAIN! MANY PEOPLE ARE CALLING ME “THE SAVIOR”, “THE GREAT GELLED HEALER!” AND THE NEXT “DR. MCDREAMY!” STARTING JAN 1, JUST $11 A DOSE! NO GIMMICKS, NO FAKE PROMISES. REAL INSULIN AT THE LOWEST… pic.twitter.com/WKJoeAUuxd — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 16, 2025

The Press Office took a shot at Trump’s weight, suggesting he use the weight loss injection Ozempic. “ALSO, OZEMPIC IS NEXT FOR “THE BIG ONES” LIKE TRUMP! SLIM DOWN, DONNY!"

The reference appeared to a response to the president’s Thursday comments, when Trump was put on the spot to mention a drug whose price had lowered while he was in office.

“I was referring to Ozempic, or-I was referring to-the fat loss drug?... They’ll be much lower,” Trump said of the drug used to treat obesity and diabetes, which he previously said would drop from $1300 to $150.

Last month, Trump referred to Ozempic, which is injected, as the “fat pill.”

“Sometimes it works on people, the ones I’ve seen it hasn’t worked so well,” Trump said. “They say to me ‘I’ve lost some weight.’ I say ‘You don’t look it to me.’”

Trump, the oldest person to be sworn in as U.S. president, had his second health check in less than six months last week.

After the medical tests, his personal physician, Sean Barbabella, said Trump had “excellent overall health” and that his cardiac age “was found to be approximately 14 years younger than his chronological age.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom listens before speaking during a press conference announcing $11 insulin and prescription drugs with the CalRX program inside a Cedars-Sinai pharmacy in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

“He continues to maintain a demanding daily schedule without restriction,” Barbabella said, noting the president “remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”

Trump’s medical report in April said his weight was 224 pounds. His cognitive function was normal, scoring 30 out of 30 in the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.