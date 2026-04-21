Newsom Calls Out Leavitt’s Blunder as Stunt Backfires on Trump, 79

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may want to reconsider the wording of a boastful “fact sheet” amid questions about President Donald Trump’s mental state.

The 28-year-old press secretary shared a press release touting President Donald Trump’s support of psychedelic drugs, but the phrasing risked sending a very different message.

“Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump is Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness,” Leavitt wrote on X, alongside a link to the fact sheet.

Karoline Leavitt faced ridicule for wording her post in a way that inadvertently invited questions about Trump himself, as critics sound the alarm on the 79-year-old’s increasingly erratic behavior. Karoline Leavitt/X

The press secretary was apparently hoping to tout the president’s executive order fast-tracking the review of psychedelic drugs to treat mental illness, which Trump signed into law alongside podcast host Joe Rogan on Saturday.

Alongside Joe Rogan, Trump signed an executive order directing the FDA to boost research into the use of psychedelics such as LSD, MDMA, and ibogaine to treat mental illness. They are classified as Schedule I drugs, which means they have no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

But she faced ridicule for wording the post in a way that inadvertently invited questions about Trump himself, as critics sound the alarm on the 79-year-old’s increasingly erratic behavior following the unraveling of his war with Iran.

“For himself?” California Governor Gavin Newsom, the president’s omnipresent troller-in-chief, replied to Leavitt’s post on X.

When reached for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement: “Only scumbags like Gavin Newsom would attempt to mock President Trump for signing an Executive Order that will accelerate access to treatments for veterans and other Americans who are struggling.”

Newsom, a likely contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, frequently calls out the president's mental gaffes. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

In recent weeks, the president has unleashed a string of Truth Social tirades at his former allies and Pope Leo XIV, suffered profanity-laden public outbursts, and made eyebrow-raising mental gaffes.

Senior administration officials told The Wall Street Journal that the commander-in-chief threw an hours-long tantrum during the fraught rescue operation of two downed airmen in Iran earlier this month, and that his aides had to banish him from the room as they were briefed.

In response, Democratic New York congressman Dan Goldman wrote on X, “Trump is not well. We need the 25th amendment before something really bad happens on U.S. soil.”

It’s not just Democrats who are questioning Trump’s stability. After the elderly president went scorched earth on leaders of the “America First” movement who have turned on him over the Iran war in a vindictive Truth Social post, former GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the president had “gone mad.”

Meanwhile, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones suggested Trump “got demon possessed” or “had an aneurysm,” after the self-styled “peace president” threatened to wipe out “a whole civilization” unless Iran opens up the Strait of Hormuz.

Greene chimed in again, saying, “I think we have to truly question the mental stability of any president that threatens to wipe out an entire civilization…”

Trump sparked chaos around the globe after threatening to kill an entire civilization. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Psychologist Dr. John Gartner told The Daily Beast Podcast earlier this month that the commander-in-chief is “losing all the internal controls and he’s more like an out-of-control mental patient—only here is somebody who has the nuclear button.”

The former Johns Hopkins University professor suggested the president suffers from frontotemporal dementia, along with malignant narcissism, a rare and severe personality disorder marked by paranoia, antisocial personality disorder, and sadism that he claimed Trump has exhibited his whole life.

“My fear is that Donald Trump is getting off on this. He is getting sadistic pleasure from scaring the world and blowing things up,” Gartner said. “He’s a raging id with no frontal lobes and no guardrails.”