California Gov. Gavin Newsom has publicly corrected podcast host Katie Miller over a factual blunder online.

Miller, wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, posted on X on Monday to comment on Newsom’s photo and caption: “California, let’s make this year a big one.”

In an attempt to burst his bubble, Miller shared Newsom’s cheerful post and added, “Tomorrow is one year since the Palisades fire. Not a single home has been rebuilt.”

But Miller, who announced she was pregnant with her fourth child on New Year’s Eve, had got her dates wrong.

The Palisades fires began on Jan. 7, 2025, which Newsom informed her.

“The anniversary is Wednesday — not tomorrow — Katie. Oof,“ he posted on X.

Gavin Newsom mocks Katie Miller's timeline on X. X

Newsom added, “With $22.4 billion in insurance payouts and 2,617 permits approved by locals, multiple homes have been rebuilt. LA’s recovery is one of the fastest in modern history — and there is MUCH more we need to do!"

Miller clapped back, replying to Newsom’s fact-check with the all-caps post “NOT A SINGLE HOUSE IN THE PALISADES HAS BEEN REBUILT.”

In November, CNN reported on the first home rebuilt in the Palisades to get a certificate of occupancy, and said at the time around 340 building projects were underway.

CNN’s Nick Watt said while professional developers could get a permit within a few months and have a new home built within a year, there was still “red tape” involved in fighting with insurance companies for payments.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom corrected Katie Miller after she got the date of the devastating Palisades wildfires wrong. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Newsom also shared an interview on his X account on Monday that blamed Stephen Miller’s beloved ICE raids for the delay in rebuilding in California after the fires.

The governor called ICE raids “reckless and inhumane” and said Trump’s actions have been “disastrous” across the board.

“It’s impacted the entire construction industry across the United States,” Newsom said, citing the high level of immigrants in the building industry.

“You’ve got direct labor shortages, you’ve got direct impacts from these tariffs.”

Katie Miller with her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Newsom said 2500 permits to rebuild homes in the area have been approved since last January. “We’re not happy with the rate of that but we’re happy to see the progress... but the challenges of immigration policy and tariff policy are hurting the recovery and making it more costly.”

However, Newsom and Katie Miller had also been sparring online on Saturday.

Miller dutifully posted an image of the map of Greenland with the U.S. flag superimposed over it, with the caption “SOON.”

She was referring to President Donald Trump targeting more possible targets for invasion after Venezuela. “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” Trump said.

That promoted the Newsom Press Office account to share a fake Russian passport with Miller’s full name and birth date on it.