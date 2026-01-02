Katie Miller’s Pregnancy Reveal Gives New Life to Musk Rumors

Podcast host Katie Miller’s New Year’s Eve pregnancy announcement has been hijacked by social media posts invoking rumors about her former boss Elon Musk.

Katie, 34, announced on Wednesday that she and husband Stephen Miller, the controversial White House Deputy Chief of Staff, are expecting their fourth child together.

Katie shared the news in a social media post, with a photo of the couple on the red carpet at President Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, with Katie cradling her baby bump.

Going into Trump's NYE party, Katie Miller appeared to suggest she was pregnant by holding her tummy. X

“Happy New Year,” the post was captioned.

However, the couple’s baby news immediately triggered a rash of questions, and trolling, about the unfounded rumors that Katie’s relationship with the world’s richest man extended beyond the workplace.

In December 2024, Miller began working for Musk’s DOGE squad, hired under the same "special government employee" status as her boss.

She was appointed to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board in February, before announcing in June that she was leaving the White House to work full-time for Musk following his very public, and bitter, breakup with the president.

Katie Miller and Elon Musk leave a meeting with Senate Republicans in the U.S. Capitol on March 5, 2025. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Musk then unfollowed both Millers on his X platform.

However, Miller continued working for the billionaire until leaving in August to launch her own podcast, The Katie Miller Show.

On Reddit, internet detectives tried to draw salacious conclusions between the timeline of Miller leaving Musk’s employment and her New Year’s Eve pregnancy announcement.

“Get out the DNA kit,” one Reddit user posted in a forum about the news.

Reed Galen comments on Katie Miller's pregnancy on X. X

Reed Galen, co-founder of the anti-MAGA Lincoln Project, shared Miller’s post with the caption “Elon Musk is at it again, apparently.” The Tesla boss has 14 known children.

Some online comments referred to a “cuck” chair. On May 30, after his wife left the White House, the Democratic Party’s official X account trolled Trump’s top aide by tagging him with an image of an empty chair facing an empty bed.

Musk has yet to comment on Miller’s pregnancy or share her New Year’s Eve post on X.

However, on Thursday, he did share her message slamming the state of California, parroting her husband’s anti-immigration sentiments.

Elon Musk shares Katie Miller's post on X. X

After flagging figures for her podcast, with some episodes clocking just over 2,000 views on YouTube, Miller interviewed Musk in December. It is now far and away her most popular episode yet, with more than 700,000 views.

The second most-watched episode is her interview with Vice President JD Vance, which notched just under 100,000 views.

Musk and Miller’s episode featured some cringeworthy interactions between the former colleagues.

Elon Musk guests on The Katie Miller Podcast. screen grab

She also lavished praise on Musk during the fawning interview, describing him as an “inspirational” boss.

“Everyone always thinks you’re a very difficult person to work for,” Miller said, before adding, “I think you’re very kind,” prompting Musk to thank her for the compliment.

“People think, which you are, like, a very demanding boss,” Miller continued. “I’ve never heard you yell at any employee.”

“Yeah, I don’t yell,” Musk replied.

The podcast love-in continued with Miller telling Musk that “every employee who works at every single one of your companies is incredibly mission-driven,” noting that fact was “unlike any other workplace I’ve seen.”

She added, “You are a very good employer to work for and I think people assume you are not.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife Katie Miller arrive for the 48th Kennedy Center Honors gala on December 7. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“Well, why would they think anyone would work at the companies?” Musk pondered out loud.

“Talented people can go work anywhere they want... If they’re mistreated in some way, they would leave and go work somewhere else.”

The Millers married in 2020 and have a 5-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 3 and 2.

During Miller’s podcast interview with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in December, he joked that he would not trust her husband to watch his seven children. But he did say Mr. Miller was the White House staffer most likely to call him “after hours in an emergency,” causing the podcast host to hide her face in embarrassment.