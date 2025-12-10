Katie Miller lavished Elon Musk with praise during a fawning interview in which she described how “inspirational” it was to work for the billionaire.

The failing podcast host, who previously worked at the White House with her husband, Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller—quit the administration in May go into the private sector and work directly for Musk.

On the latest episode of The Katie Miller Podcast, the unusually animated host gushed over her previous boss months after unconfirmed rumors of a relationship between the pair outside the workplace.

Elon Musk guests on The Katie Miller Podcast. screen grab

“Everyone always thinks you’re a very difficult person to work for,” Miller said, before adding, “I think you’re very kind,” prompting Musk to thank her for the compliment.

Katie Miller interviews Elon Musk on her podcast. screen grab

“People think, which you are, like, a very demanding boss,” Miller continued. “I’ve never heard you yell at any employee,” she said.

“Yeah, I don’t yell,” Musk replied.

Miller worked as a spokesperson for Musk’s DOGE era in the White House between January and May this year, before leaving with him to work for the billionaire personally, prior to launching her podcast.

The podcast love-in continued with Miller telling Musk that “every employee who works at every single one of your companies is incredibly mission-driven,” noting that fact was “unlike any other workplace I’ve seen.”

She went on to single out Musk’s Starbase compound in South Texas, which was created around SpaceX’s rocket development and launch site.

“Like Starbase is the most inspirational place you’ll ever go to, right?” Miller said, before claiming that all his employees are “fiercely loyal.”

Elon Musk interviewed on The Katie Miller Podcast. screen grab

She added, “You are a very good employer to work for and I think people assume you are not.”

“Well, why would they think anyone would work at the companies?” Musk pondered out loud.

“Talented people can go work anywhere they want... if they’re mistreated in some way, they would leave and go work somewhere else.”

Elon Musk, of the Department of Government Efficiency, leaves a lunch with senate Republicans in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. DOGE aide Katie Miller appears at left. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Miller’s podcast has struggled to find an audience after three months. Her first interview, with Vice President JD Vance, remains the most popular on YouTube with 85,000 views. Her lowest viewed podcast has been viewed a dismal 2700 times.

The Musk interview has already scored more views in six hours than last week’s episode with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his third wife, Jen, has clocked up in an entire week.

When news of Miller’s resignation from her husband’s place of work first emerged, the Democrats taunted Trump’s deputy chief of staff with an image of an empty chair in a hotel room, appearing to suggest there was trouble in the marriage.

During the podcast, the pair avoided discussion of a social media mishap in June on Musk’s social media platform, X, where a fake screenshot of Musk bragging that he “took” Miller’s wife went viral online, forcing the billionaire to correct his own AI assistant, Grok.

The AI assistant claimed, “The post from Elon Musk likely existed and was deleted,” noting that the “metrics and context align with Musk’s behavior.”

“The evidence leans toward the post being real but removed, consistent with Musk’s pattern of deleting controversial posts.”