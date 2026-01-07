Newsom Hits Stephen Miller’s Invasion-Hungry Wife With a Reality Check

Gavin Newsom has hit podcaster Katie Miller with a stinging new rebuke as the wife of one of President Donald Trump’s top aides suffers a string of embarrassments on social media.

The California governor, 58, and the 34-year-old spouse of Stephen Miller have been sparring on X in the wake of the president’s oil-inspired operation to arrest the Venezuelan president and his musings about a takeover of Greenland.

On Tuesday, the Democrat fact-checked Katie Miller after she got a simple fact about the Palisades fire wrong. Early on Wednesday, he again responded to the one-time Trump official, who later went on to work for Elon Musk and now hosts her own eponymous podcast.

Newsom’s press office batted away accusations Miller lobbed at him. Governor Newsom Press Office/X

“You allow illegal aliens to vote in elections. Sit this one out,” Miller declared, sharing a video of Newsom telling MS NOW in an interview that he thinks Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson “will not promote free and fair elections.”

“False. Only citizens who are residents of California are allowed to vote in state and federal elections,” Newsom responded, sharing a link to the state’s eligibility rules for voters to underscore his point.

Miller woke up bright and early on Wednesday to attack Newsom once more. “Nah it’s you,” she wrote on X, sharing a picture of the governor posted by Newsom’s press office with the words: “In reality they’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

Katie Miller, who married Stephen Miller in February 2020, just announced she is pregnant with their fourth child. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The backdrop of their testy exchanges is an investigation by the Trump administration into alleged fraud in California and Miller’s promotion of a potential move by the administration to take Greenland from Denmark, possibly by force.

Miller posted an image of a map of Greenland with the U.S. flag superimposed over it on Saturday with the caption “SOON.”

That prompted the Newsom Press Office account to respond Monday, sharing a fake Russian passport with Miller’s full name and birth date on it.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that a “fraud investigation of California” had started. “California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible???” Trump posted on Truth Social. “The Fraud Investigation of California has begun. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump rolled out a series of meme-worthy gestures during an appearance at the Kennedy Center on Tuesday. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s reference to Minnesota in his Truth Social rant came as MAGA and Republican figures have fixated on allegations of mass fraud at daycare centers in the state. The president went on to take another dig at Newsom later Tuesday, telling House Republicans the California governor “couldn’t pass” a cognitive test.

In response to the investigation threat, a spokesperson from Newsom’s office told the Daily Beast: “Donald Trump is a deranged, habitual liar whose relationship with reality ended years ago. This is not complicated. He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up—and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture.”

“Meanwhile—in the actual world where adults govern—Gavin Newsom has been cleaning house,” the spokesperson added.