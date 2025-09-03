Newsom Mocks Fox Medical Expert Backing Trump’s Health

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has trolled a Fox News contributor who praised Donald Trump’s health after days of speculation that the 79-year-old president was seriously ill or had even died.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News’ senior medical analyst, appeared on The Ingraham Angle on Tuesday after Trump made his first official public appearance in a week to announce that the U.S. Space Command would be moved to Alabama.

Siegel suggested Trump’s appearance proved “there is no issue” over the health of the president, who has frequently been seen in public with large bruises on his hand, as well as swollen cankles. Siegel also claimed that people are “mesmerized” by Trump’s ability to speak in public without the use of a teleprompter.

Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday was his first official public appearance in a week. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Governor Newsom Press Office X account, which has been trolling Trump for weeks by parodying the president’s absurd all-caps posts on social media, mocked Siegel’s gushing praise by writing underneath a clip of his remarks: “Oh we’re mesmerized alright.”

Trump appeared at the Oval Office on Tuesday to announce that the U.S. Space Command will be moved from Colorado to Huntsville, Alabama. Ahead of the meeting, there was intense speculation about Trump’s health after he largely disappeared from public view, only to emerge looking tired and weary going to and from golf courses over the Labor Day weekend.

Donald Trump was seen leaving the White House to play golf on Saturday. Andrew Cabello-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Trump, who is on course to be the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, has long attempted to hide bruises on his right hand with mismatched makeup, as well as taking increasingly desperate attempts to hide his swollen angles, which are believed to be a symptom of his Chronic Venous Insufficiency diagnosis.

The White House has brushed off suggestions that Trump’s health is in severe decline, and said the bruises are the result of frequent hand-shaking and the taking of aspirin as part of his CVI treatment.

Donald Trump's makeup covered hand covering his bruise also made a return on Tuesday. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Newsom, touted as a potential Democratic 2028 candidate, has also weighed in on the speculation surrounding Trump’s health. On Saturday, Newsom shared a clip highlighting the bruises on Trump’s hands, as well as clips such as the president falling up the stairs to Air Force One, with country music singer Reba’s song “I’m A Survivor” played over the top.

Speaking to Laura Ingraham, Siegel suggested that Democrats are now attacking Trump for his health and age because they spent years defending the apparent decline of former President Joe Biden, who Siegel claimed “didn’t know where he was” at public events.

“President Trump doesn’t use a teleprompter. He talks just clearly. You’re sitting there mesmerized as he talks,” Siegel said, adding the attacks against Trump now are “pure ageism.”

“This is ageism to be looking for something wrong with this guy who’s in great health just because he’s 79,” Siegel said.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that he “didn’t see” the online speculation suggesting he may have died while insisting he was “very active” over the weekend.