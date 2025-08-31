Newsom Trolls Trump Over Bruised Hands and Golfing Skills

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is showing no signs of relenting when it comes to attacking President Donald Trump—this time taking aim at his health.

Newsom posted a video Saturday evening of clips of the president set to the song "I’m A Survivor" by country music singer Reba. The song is popular on TikTok, where it has been used in over 200,000 videos, many of which are satirical and focus on the lyric about a “single mom who works two jobs”.

Newsom’s video features clips of Trump golfing, almost being attacked by an eagle, falling up the stairs to Air Force One, being hit in the face with a microphone, as well as photos of the bruises on his hands that have caused considerable speculation in recent weeks. The clips play as Reba sings ”A single mom who works two jobs / Who loves her kids and never stops / With gentle hands and the heart of a fighter / I’m a survivor.” The caption reads, “He’s trying.”

The president has been seen with bruises on both hands in recent weeks, fueling speculation that his health is declining after being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that the bruises were “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” stressing that Trump “meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”

On Tuesday, Trump’s former physician and now-GOP congressman Ronny Jackson swore that the president was “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.”

The bruises and his four-day absence from the public view this week, sent the rumor mill into overdrive on Friday. with some speculating that he died.

An eventual public appearance in Virginia on Saturday morning put the rumurs to bed, but questions remain about what caused the president’s bruises and his brief disappearance from the public eye.

Newsom hasn’t limited his attacks to Trump. In recent weeks, Newsom has also mocked First Lady Melania Trump’s rumored Vanity Fair cover, made fun of Vice President JD Vance’s “very tiny brain” and told top Trump aide Stephen Miller to stop being so shrill.

On Wednesday, the governor revealed in an interview with Politico’s Christopher Cadelago that Trump’s team had responded to his trolling by sending him endless “Trump 2028″ hats.

“I have two dozen Trump 2028 hats his folks keep sending me‚” Newsom said.

Newsom is now selling his own, including “Newsom 2026″ mugs, red hats that mimic Trump’s own that read ”Newsom was right about everything!” and made-in-USA Bibles in a jab at Trump’s own branded Bibles, which were made in China.