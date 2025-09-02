California Governor Gavin Newsom’s press office fired off a celebratory Labor Day meme aimed squarely at a key Trump administration figure.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt copped flak in Newsom’s latest round of ridicule after his office posted a meme featuring the 28-year-old as Effie Trinket, a character from the popular Hunger Games franchise.

“KAROLYIN’ LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day!,” the Newsom Press Office X account tweeted.

"KAROLYIN' LEAVITT says Happy Labor Day!," the Newsom Press Office X account tweeted.

The meme shows Leavitt imagined as Trinket and features the White House press secretary holding a sign reading “Happy Labor Day.”

Trinket, a lackey of the totalitarian dictator, President Snow, in the Hunger Games series, is played by Elizabeth Banks in the films.

The meme appears to liken the administration to that of the tyrannical Snow government in the series written by Suzanne Collins and turned into mega-hit movies starring Jennifer Lawrence.

In the role of Katniss Everdeen, Lawrence’s character competes in a gladiatorial fight to the death amongst teenage competitors from 12 districts in order to win food for her starving region.

“The Hunger Games” competition is designed as both entertainment for the gluttonous elites, like Trinket, and as a means of exerting violent control over the cowed citizens.

Newsom has been on the offensive with his social media trolling through both his press office and personal account for the past month, adopting Trump’s unhinged all-caps stylings. He has explained previously that he is attempting to “hold a mirror to MAGA” by following Trump’s example. He frequently refers to himself as “America’s favorite governor” in his parody tirades.

Fox News has been critical of Newsom’s new bit, however The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov admitted on Friday that the approach is effective in highlighting the hypocrisy of the administration.

“HAPPY LABOR DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT IS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY WITH A SICK WARPED RADICAL MIND,” Newsom’s press office wrote in an earlier statement on Monday.

"HAPPY LABOR DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT IS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY WITH A SICK WARPED RADICAL MIND," Newsom's press office wrote in an earlier statement on Monday.

The Newsom press account also shared a meme of the Harry Potter villain, Lord Voldemort, celebrating Labor Day. The caption to that image likened White House aide Stephen Miller to the evil wizard played by Ralph Fiennes in the blockbuster movies; a common critique from the Newsom team.

>>@StephenM wishes you a Happy Labor Day! pic.twitter.com/pfPneIAyXc — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 1, 2025

Leavitt, who began working for the Trump campaign in 2024, was praised by the president at the start of August for her fast-moving lips.