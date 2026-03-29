Newsom Roasts Trump’s Bizarre New Website With Brutal Epstein Dig

Gavin Newsom went straight for the jugular by accusing President Donald Trump of launching a “porn-inspired” government website—and tying it to Jeffrey Epstein in a brutal social media broadside.

The California governor ripped into the White House’s cringeworthy new “OnlyFarms” site, a blatant knockoff of adult platform OnlyFans, within hours of its rollout, slamming it as a grotesque sideshow to Trump’s so-called agricultural agenda.

“The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week,” Newsom wrote on X.

“The White House spent more time launching a parody porn website than lowering your gas prices this week,” Newsom wrote on X. X

The veteran Trump troller, 58, then escalated his attack, writing: “Is anyone surprised the sexual abuser president who protects Jeffrey Epstein just launched a porn-inspired government website?”

The posts quickly circulated online, adding to the already noisy reaction to the site’s name and branding.

The Trump administration had pitched “OnlyFarms” as a tool to highlight what it claims are cost savings and policy wins for farmers.

“Is anyone surprised the sexual abuser president who protects Jeffrey Epstein just launched a porn-inspired government website?” Newsom wrote on X. X

The rollout doubled as a spectacle, with Trump addressing around 800 farmers on the South Lawn of the White House alongside a gleaming gold tractor.

“That’s a beautiful tractor. That’s a gold tractor. Somebody had me in mind... That’s a hell of a tractor,” Trump said at the White House event on Friday.

Farmers, meanwhile, are being hammered by the very crisis the administration is trying to spin past.

The war in Iran has sent diesel prices soaring and driven fertilizer costs up as much as 40 percent. As supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz face ongoing disruption, some producers are left questioning whether they can afford to plant at all this season.

Critics also argue that the proposed relief isn’t flowing to those most in need. Data cited by the Cato Institute shows the top 10 percent of farms capture more than half of all subsidies, fueling claims that the system props up large, wealthy operations while smaller producers struggle.

Against that backdrop, the rollout looked wildly out of touch.

President Donald Trump steps onto a balcony to give remarks to farmers on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 27, 2026 with the gold tractor below. Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Instead of confronting the escalating cost crisis facing America’s farms, the Trump administration leaned into the gimmicky website by seemingly prioritizing spectacle over substance, complete with a porn parody URL and a gold-plated tractor photo op.

Even some Republicans recoiled at the branding. Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, one of Trump’s top GOP foes, blasted the site as a misuse of taxpayer resources, saying the government “shouldn’t be parodying a porn site.”