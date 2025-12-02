California Gov. Gavin Newsom has upped his Donald Trump trolling game with a biting parody of the president’s belated MRI report.

On Monday, the White House finally released sketchy details of the MRI scan the 79-year-old undertook during a check-up at Walter Reed Military Medical Center in October.

The medical memo, from Trump’s personal physician Dr. Sean Barbabella, gushed that the president’s cardiovascular system displayed “excellent health.”

“This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump’s age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health,” Monday’s memo concluded.

Trump had previously said his MRI was “perfect,” despite not knowing what part of his body was scanned.

Monday’s glowing presidential medical assessment saw Newsom’s Press Office team fire off a mock media report on the Governor’s health.

It was written by a “Dr. Dolittle,” the “Chief of Peak Human Performance.”

Borrowing from Trump-speak, it boasted that nothing about Newsom’s health was merely “normal.”

“Governor Newsom remains the healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history. His cardiovascular scans are the best we’ve ever recorded — his arteries were described as ‘shimmering’, and his resting heart rate was so steady the EKG machine asked if he was ‘meditating or just naturally enlightened,’” the post read.

It also said that Newsom’s bone density was so exceptional the radiologist initially thought they had scanned a redwood tree.

Gavin Newsom's Press Office posts a mock MRI result in response to Donald Trump. X

The parody post also compared Newsom’s faux medical report with the one from the White House that spoke of Trump’s “excellent health.”

“We’ll simply note that Gavin Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa.”

It added, “If a side-by-side health chart were released, we recommend redacting it for the president’s emotional well-being. Governor Newsom remains the healthiest person alive and ever to live. ”

The report was signed “Dr. This Is A Joke.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Donald Trump dozing in the Oval Office. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The White House said Trump’s MRI was “preventative” after the president had mentioned the test and then refused to answer questions about the reasons for the scan.

He told reporters on Sunday he was willing to release the details, before insulting the journalist who asked about the MRI.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the MRI results were being released in an “effort of transparency.”

However, veteran cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner told CNN News Central on Monday that “there is really no preventative cardiac MRI.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom regularly trolls the president on social media. MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

“This is not a standard test for an 80-year-old man to undergo advanced imaging,” he added.

Reiner, a professor at D.C.’s George Washington University who served as cardiologist for the late Vice President Dick Cheney, said the results were “evasive” and Trump’s second physical exam within 12 months was “completely off-cycle.”

“Dr. Barbabella, the president’s physician, states that he underwent advanced imaging. Well, what specific advanced imaging did the president have?”